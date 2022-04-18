Minister of Health announces end of public health emergency due to Covid







Marcelo Queiroga Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on the night of this Sunday, 17, the end of the State of Public Health Emergency of National Importance resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The statement was made in a national broadcast.

“In the next few days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision. This measure, however, does not mean the end of Covid-19”, highlighted the minister.

According to Queiroga, the decision is possible due to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, due to the wide vaccination coverage and the assistance capacity of the Unified Health System. Data released by the consortium formed by press vehicles this Sunday indicate that 2,243 new cases of the disease were registered, which brings the total number of notifications to 30,248,082.

Also as disclosed by the consortium, there were 18 new deaths from Covid-19, with a weekly average below 100 – the lowest since January 4 this year, when the average was 98. The total number of deaths rose to 662,011.

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 22. In all, Brazil has 661,960 deaths, according to the government.

What does that mean

The State of Emergency in Public Health of National Importance gives greater freedom to public managers to make decisions related to facing the health crisis.

At the end of March, after President Jair Bolsonaro publicly said that Queiroga was studying reclassifying the health crisis to endemic, the minister said he would not decree the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

At the time, Queiroga explained that the ministry was considering ending the State of Emergency in Public Health in force for more than two years, arguing that even this decision would depend on a “series of analyses”.

The ministry justified, at that moment, that it was not under its purview to “downgrade” the level of the pandemic to endemic.

Despite the ministry’s explanations, Bolsonaro again said last Wednesday that the Ministry of Health would soon downgrade the status of a pandemic to an endemic Covid-19.

*With information from Reuters