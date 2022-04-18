Peruvian president proposes chemical castration for child rapists

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Saturday (16) that his government is evaluating drastic measures, such as the application of mandatory chemical castration to rapists of minors, adolescents and women, as is already happening in other countries around the world. .

“Enough of so much violence, crimes of sexual violence against children will not be tolerated by this government, nor will they go unpunished. The pain of this family is also ours, I am outraged at such cruelty,” Castillo told reporters.

The president made this proposal after the case of kidnapping followed by rape of a three-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo, in the north of the country, which caused a huge commotion in the country. The proposal, however, needs to be approved by Congress.

“This atrocious and inhumane act leads us to a huge reflection as a country to adopt more severe public policies of the State that protect the human rights of the most defenseless, which are our children, and chemical castration is an option, we cannot wait any longer” , he stressed.

The head of state pointed out that the feasibility of this measure must be included in the Penal Code and that congressional approval will be required for its legality, as has already been done in countries such as Russia, Poland, South Korea, Indonesia and Moldova, where the punishment already applies, as it does in some states in the United States.

“We urge Congress to support concrete measures in favor of the most vulnerable, because we cannot continue to tolerate these violent acts that damage our integrity as a society and destroy the lives of the defenseless”, he added.

Chemical castration consists of administering drugs that reduce libido and inhibit sexual desire. It is applied as a method of preventing sexual assault, and also as a punishment for those who commit crimes of this nature.

Between Thursday and Friday, several protest marches took place in Lima and other Peruvian cities to demand justice for the three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and raped by Juan Antonio Enríquez, 48.

The Peruvian justice decreed nine months of preventive detention for Enríquez, while the investigations are carried out.

According to the Ministry of Women, more than 21,000 minors have been victims of sexual violence in the last four years in the country. In 2021, 6,929 cases were recorded.

In Peru, rapists of children under 14 are subject to life imprisonment.