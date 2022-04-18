Photos and video posted on social media show what would be the Russian ship Moskva moments before it sank | Ukraine and Russia

Footage shared on social media shows what appears to be the Russian warship Moskva moments before it sank in the Black Sea on Thursday. In video and photos that began to circulate this Monday (18) it is possible to see a ship with a lot of black smoke coming out of its hull.
Photo released on social networks shows what would be the Russian ship Moskva moments before it sank – Photo: Reproduction
Experts consulted by the British newspaper “The Guardian” and the BBC network said that the images are consistent with the Moskva vessel, given the size and shape of the vessel. However, the veracity of the images could not be fully confirmed by any authority.
Russia confirmed that the most important ship in its Black Sea fleet, the anti-missile cruiser Moskva, sank while being towed into port after an explosion on Thursday, but did not comment on the images released today.
According to Ukraine, the vessel was hit by a missile, which Russia denies. Pentagon sources quoted by the American press also claim that the Moskva was hit in an air strike. Moscow authorities confirm that there was an explosion on the ship, but claim the cause was an accident with munitions on board.
This Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry released images of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in a meeting with the crew that was rescued from the Moskva. Russia said there were 500 people on board, but they were all taken off the ship before it sank.
Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov in a meeting with the crew rescued from the Moskva, according to images released by the Russian Ministry of Defense — Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense