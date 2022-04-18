Queiroga announces end of the national state of emergency for covid

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced today the end of the national health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic. He stated that in the coming days he will edit a normative act to end the spin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance). However, he stressed that the measure does not mean the end of the disease.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, to the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the assistance capacity of the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde], we are today able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin. In the coming days, a normative act will be edited disciplining the decision”, said the minister, who made a statement this evening on the country’s national radio and television network.

This measure, however, does not mean the end of covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

THE spin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance), decreed by the federal government in 2020, makes it possible to purchase hospital materials for public goods more quickly, in addition to the emergency application of vaccines approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) – this is the case of CoronaVac, which still depends on this emergency approval to be applied in the country.

the covid-19 to be continued being the disease that kills the most in the country, according to more recent data from civil registry offices. This Sunday (17), Brazil recorded 18 new deaths from covid-19 and a moving average of 100 deaths from the disease in the last week. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

Cemetery in Manaus: pandemic killed more than 662,000 people in Brazil Image: Michel Dantas – 25.fev.21/AFP)

Measure impacts actions against pandemic

The withdrawal of the emergency condition of the pandemic in the country impacts actions against the virus, such as the financing of new actions in public health to more practical epidemiological measures, such as border control and the quarantine law, as evaluated by scientists. It is estimated that 170 rules may be impacted with the end of the health emergency in the Ministry of Health.

Last week, the Ministry of Health asked Anvisa to extend the authorization for the emergency use of vaccines and medicines against covid-19 for one year from the moment the authorization is revoked. spin. The report sought Anvisa and awaits a return. Janssen vaccines, astrazene and Pfizer already have a definitive registration with Anvisa.

To the UOL, São Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said he disagreed with the Health Minister’s action. “It’s an untimely attitude. It couldn’t happen at that moment. Today we have an unequal country in terms of vaccination. I’m not talking about São Paulo, which is a very different reality from Brazil,” stated Gorinchteyn.

The infectologist mentioned that some Brazilian states register rates below 70% of vaccinated with two doses. This is the case, for example, in Roraima and Maranhão, which have 48.17% and 58.72% of the population fully vaccinated, respectively, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles that the UOL integrates.

“Surely we have to understand that we have to keep the strategies. They help the states so much for the purchase of supplies for covid, for vaccines, restrictions. We have to have this understanding”, concluded Gorinchteyn.

The Minister of Health also stated in his speech that his ministry will remain “vigilant and prepared” to take action against the disease and for the “health of Brazilians”. During his speech, the minister praised federal government investments for the purchase of covid-19 vaccines and thanked health professionals for their work in the last two years.

“I thank the doctors who, with autonomy defended by the federal government, used the best of science in favor of patients”, said Queiroga.

The doctor’s autonomy, cited by Queiroga, was defended by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) during the pandemic. The norm defends that the health professional and the patient have autonomy to decide the best medical treatment.

The rule made room during the pandemic for doctors to prescribe drugs proven to be ineffective against covid-19, such as chloroquine and ivermectin.

“Early to Sing Victory”

Declaring the end of the pandemic depends on the WHO (World Health Organization), which is an international body.

Even so, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who during the pandemic carried out and encouraged attitudes contrary to scientific recommendations to deal with the virus, even announced that Queiroga would decree the end of the pandemic in the country in an ordinance.

The debate on the end of the pandemic is not on the WHO’s agenda at a time when countries in Europe and China see an increase in cases. “It is too early to claim victory. There are still many countries with low vaccine coverage and high transmission,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 2 March.

“The end of this state of emergency in public health makes it possible to put an end to all measures, including funding, to combat the pandemic. You disarm all the legal, administrative and institutional apparatus mobilized as a result of it. If the emergency no longer exists, the apparatus that involves resources, mobilization of public servants, etc. also ceases to function”, said Fernando Aith, professor at USP’s School of Public Health, in an interview with a columnist for UOL Carlos Madeiro.

Another point is the low vaccination coverage of people who took the booster dose. Since the start of the campaign, 74% of the population has received two doses or a single dose, but just over 70 million people have taken the booster dose (30% of the population).