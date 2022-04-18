Reporter stabbed: ‘Picture is favorable but needs attention’ | Brazil

Reproduction / TV Globo Reporter Gabriel Luiz was stabbed in Brasilia

The journalist from TV Globo

Gabriel Luiz, 29, has responded well to the treatment. According to his father, civil servant Wilton Luiz Araújo, 56, the family is confident of recovery. The Civil Police are investigating the possibility of attempted robbery against the reporter, who was stabbed on Thursday night in Brasília.

Gabriel Luiz remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Brasília, in Lago Sul, where he has already been extubated and is lucid and conscious. The young man even took his first steps on Saturday with the help of a physical therapist. The frame is stable.

“Gabriel continues to react well. He slept better this night, less agitated. We are confident”, describes the father to the GLOBE

According to Wilton, there is still no forecast of discharge. Gabriel Luiz was transferred from Hospital de Base, a reference in trauma care in the Federal District, on Friday, where he was hospitalized in serious condition. There, he underwent several surgeries.

In all, there were ten stab wounds, which hit the neck, abdomen, chest and leg and punctured vital organs, such as the lung, in addition to veins in the neck and stomach. The reporter and editor of “DF1” was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

“There is no forecast of discharge, because Gabriel’s health is favorable, but he still needs a lot of attention”, says the server, who accompanies his son in the hospital.

The Civil Police said on Friday that it is working with the hypothesis of attempted robbery and has ruled out other lines of investigation so far. The corporation identified two suspects, who would have taken R$250 from Gabriel’s wallet, but discarded the cell phone at risk of being tracked.

A 17-year-old, who would have applied a rear naked choke to the victim, was stabbed in the leg and sought medical attention. He was apprehended in a square, according to police, and confessed to participating in the crime in testimony.

The other suspect is José Felipe Leite Tunholi, 19, who was arrested while trying to escape to Paracatu (MG) with €550.

“I’m happy with Gabriel’s recovery so far, but I’m also aware that he still requires a lot of attention. I’m grateful for every step”, concluded Wilton.

Both suspects denied knowing Gabriel and would only have discovered who the victim was after the repercussions of the case. In testimony, they claimed to have consumed drugs and decided to commit robberies in the Southwest region.