Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, conquers city in Lugansk

Russian troops advanced into the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine and on Monday took control of the city of Kreminna, which had just under 20,000 inhabitants until the start of the war.







Russian soldier at a power plant in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Like Donetsk, Lugansk is part of the so-called Donbass, a geographical area of ​​eastern Ukraine whose sovereignty is claimed by pro-Russian separatist groups and defended by Moscow.

“The occupiers have taken control of Kreminna, but the fighting continues. Take care of your children,” Lugansk governor Sergey Gaidai said on Telegram. According to him, it is no longer possible to evacuate civilians from the city.

Gaidai also said that four people trying to flee Kreminna were shot dead by Russian soldiers. “Residents tried to evacuate with their own cars, and the Russians opened fire on a vehicle with civilians on board,” he said.

In addition, Ukraine also denounced Russian attacks on residential buildings and schools in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk. It was in this city that, on April 8, more than 50 civilians were killed in a bombing of a railway station while waiting for evacuation trains.

“At least eight houses, schools and infrastructure were destroyed. Artillery fire along the entire front continued throughout the night. So far there are no civilian casualties, and electricity and gas supplies have been interrupted,” the governor said. from Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine was already foreseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is asking the West for more weapons to defend his territory. “They literally want to destroy the Donbass, to destroy everything that gave glory to this industrial region. While they are destroying Mariupol, they want to wipe other cities and communities in Donetsk and Lugansk off the map,” he said in a video message.

Mariupol itself, which is in Donetsk, has since been almost entirely conquered by Moscow, leaving only a remaining group of fighters entrenched in a steel industry.