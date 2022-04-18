Russia says it launched mass attacks on Ukrainian military overnight

Russia is focused on trying to take full control of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

support the 247

ICL

Reuters – Russia said on Monday it had launched mass attacks overnight against the Ukrainian military and associated military targets, using its air force, missile forces, artillery and air defense systems to hit hundreds of targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military installations overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition depots, as well as Ukrainian armor and forces.

These attacks took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv. According to the Russian ministry, the air force launched attacks against 108 areas where Ukrainian forces and tanks were concentrated.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In other areas, the Defense Ministry spoke of the destruction of 12 Ukrainian attack drones and tanks and reported on the use of Iskander missiles to destroy four weapons and equipment depots in the Luhansk, Vinnytsia and Donetsk regions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Russia is currently focused on trying to take full control of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Defense Ministry said Russian artillery also hit 315 Ukrainian military targets overnight and that air defense systems were used to shoot down three Ukrainian army helicopters, two MiG-29 fighter jets and an SU-25 plane.

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING