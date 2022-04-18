School incidents spark a warning about the mental health of Brazilian students | Fantastic

It was test day for high school students from a public school in Recife. Who was there, don’t forget. Many students felt sick, some fainted. It was the first time that the Samu teams were called to attend to this type of emergency in the capital of Pernambuco.

In view of the number of teenagers, Samu activated the protocol for treating multiple victims. The students had to be treated on the spot, but no one had to go to a hospital.

“Actually, it started with a situation of a student, this situation of presenting anguish, anxiety, fear, which ended up generating a domino effect with other colleagues”, explains Neuza Pontes, regional manager of the Pernambuco Department of Education.

During the week, there were people who doubted this collective anxiety. As if it was possible to fake all those symptoms.

“Pretending, using drugs or drinking, food poisoning, all of that was ruled out. Sweating, heart attack, is related to anxiety crisis”, he says.

Carolina Campos, executive director of the educational intelligence consultancy Vozes da Educação, explains that young people have something called emotional contagion. According to her, they manage to contaminate the environment very quickly.

“But of course, it’s not just any teenager that this will happen, they are teenagers who most likely have a previous susceptibility, a fragility, from an emotional point of view. In the group, this suffering can be potentiated and the behaviors can be repeated”, says Guilherme Polanczyk, professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at USP.

More than two thousand kilometers away, in Jarinu, in the interior of São Paulo, another alert comes from the school. Sixth and seventh graders of elementary school cut themselves with pencil sharpener blades.

The first to cut herself was a student. She spoke to Fantastic in her mother’s presence.

“I thought that getting hurt – in any way – could relieve that pain I felt”, he says.

Then it was her friend, who also received the news team alongside her mother.

“I went to the bathroom and cut myself too. And then other students saw what happened and also went to cut themselves”, she says.

A teacher took the case to the school administration. According to the Department of Education, 9 children self-mutilated. There were minor injuries. Now, they will receive psychological support.

What experts say is that behind a self-injury, there can be an internal wound. An actual disorder or suffering that needs to be taken care of. Abandonment, violence, lack of attention from the father or mother. Something that hurts a lot and that now – in adolescence – they don’t know how to deal with it and can’t hide it anymore.

And the pandemic seems to have acted as a trigger for these sufferings to increase. A mapping carried out in the state of São Paulo, in 2021, points out that 69% of the evaluated students report symptoms of depression and anxiety. Which represents more than 443 thousand students.

How school and family can help

“It is very difficult for us to say that we will go back to the way we used to be. There is no turning back, there is a fresh start. Prevention involves a series of public policies, but also simple actions that schools can adopt. Schools can create a socio-emotional diagnostic assessment form. We need to understand that the school can be a healing space. It is the place that establishes routines, the school is the place that can promote recreational, cultural activities”, says Carolina Campos.

Psychiatrist Guilherme Polanczyk also reinforces that, for these teenagers who are suffering from it, simply returning to school is not enough.

“They need help, an eventual specialized treatment look. Families tend to put off looking for a mental health professional for a long time. They are counseling, psychotherapeutic interventions that well located can have a very important effect in fact preventing future problems”, he explains.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.