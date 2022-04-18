see 8 models with good value for money

Headphones definitively entered our lives when they allowed us to individualize the sound experience. Not only with music, but also with books in audio format, podcasts, phone conversations; they accompany us everywhere, on the way to work, at the gym, and they can even protect our hearing from the noisy world around us.

The market offers a wide variety of models and prices, especially those of wireless technology, which use the Bluetooth connection to transfer data between the cell phone and the handset. They are more practical and portable, but a little more expensive and have limitations.

tilt already gave some tips for those who want to know better this type of accessory.

Now, to help you make the right choice, we have selected some models that are cost-effective and well-rated by consumers.

Check out:

Earphone Haylou Bluetooth GT1 Pro

Price: BRL 118.02*

Device with fast and stable connection and almost imperceptible command, according to the manufacturer. Has professional waterproof certificate IPX5, able to resist sweat in the heaviest gym workouts. Its battery can last up to 25 hours away from the outlet in standby mode and for up to four hours of uninterrupted use on a full charge. You can also check the battery life from the LED indicators on the charging case.

Philips wireless TWS headphones

Price: from BRL 199 to BRL 159.99* (20% discount)

The Phillips In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones enhance bass sounds, have IPX5 water resistance technology and a battery that lasts for up to 6 hours on a full charge. The consumer can control the music on the cell phone by touching the sides of the headphones.

“The sound quality is very good. Good bass and midrange”, evaluated the consumer Sumis on the Amazon website.

Earphone JBL LIVE 650 BT

Price: BRL 799.90*

JBL LIVE 650BT headphones

Doesn’t like in-ear, but needs an external headphone more with a construction Of Quality? This option of JBL comes with cancellation of noise, it is lightweight and compact for everyday use. When fully charged, it lasts around 19 hours away from the outlet. It can be fully charged in just two hours.

“The product is of great quality, sensational, really beautiful”, wrote Bruno Diniz on the product page on Amazon.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Bluetooth Headset

Price: BRL 346*

JBL Tune 125TWS

JBL’s option is a Bluetooth in-ear with good bass and Dual Connect technology, which lets you choose which side of the headphone you want to hear. The battery is strong (it can last for up to 32 hours of light use) and the manufacturer promises a quick pairing with the phone.

Consumer Carlos Henrique agrees in his review on Amazon’s website: “The battery lasts a long time, connects fast, just take it out of the case and it connects to the cell phone.”

Redmi Airdots 2 Bluetooth Headset

Price: BRL 85.90*

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2

It is one of the most cost-effective in-ear headphones on the market. It offers good sound quality, acoustic isolation and a discreet shape, which fits in the ear without letting go when you are exercising.

“Perfect, super clean sound and perfect fit”, evaluated Cristiano Clementino on the Amazon website.

Edifier W800BT PLUS headphones

Price: from BRL 309.90 for BRL 279* (10% discount)

Edifier W800BTBK Bluetooth Headset

Edifier’s Bluetooth headphones have autonomy for up to 75 hours of use and 800 hours in stand-by mode – quite impressive numbers. The ergonomic design fits around the ear, which significantly reduces external noise, according to the manufacturer. It is an intermediate headphone, with good audio definition, finish and comfort.

“I believe it is the best in this price range”, wrote consumer Bruno Alves on the Amazon website.

Motorola Pulse Escape+ Bluetooth Headset

Price: BRL 249*

Motorola Pulse Escape Bluetooth Headset

According to the manufacturer, this headphone offers studio-quality performance. It has multipoint technology to connect two devices at the same time, it is light and foldable, which makes it easy to store in your backpack or suitcase. It has an autonomy of 20 hours of playback and water resistance in the IP54 category (considered medium level).

JBL Endurance Run Bluetooth Sport Headphones

Price: BRL 244.90*

Endurance Run JBL headphones

JBL’s sport option is a Bluetooth in-ear headphone with stereo sound and battery life that lasts up to six hours in use. To help sportsmen, it is sweat resistant. The little device, despite being small, allows you to make hands-free calls, due to an exclusive technology of the brand.

“The phone surprises with good sound quality”, wrote consumer Bernardo Sartori on the Amazon website.

*Prices and listing were checked on April 18, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

