Seven Things to Consider Before Buying a Console | consoles

Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are currently the most relevant console manufacturers in the scenario – each one following its own strategy and offering different experiences. Choosing a video game to buy can be a difficult decision that involves many factors and can leave people (especially those looking to buy their first video game) confused. After all, these devices have very different proposals, specifications, services and prices.

A good purchase should consider a number of factors. Personal preference, game library and subscription service features are some examples. That, of course, not to mention the price. The latest releases, such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5), sell for around R$5,000, while older generation consoles cost between R$2,000 and R$3,000. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, has versions ranging from R$1,500 to R$4,000. But, after all, how to choose? Here are seven things you should consider before buying a console.

When thinking about values, it is necessary to consider that the purchase of a console does not only involve the price of the video game itself. It is also important to remember the set of expenses as a whole, including games, subscription services and possible peripherals. Some of these expenses can be reduced if the user chooses to exchange consoles from the same manufacturer. Currently, the prices of consoles from big brands, such as Microsoft and Sony, do not usually vary much over the years and have a similar price range.

Another alternative is hybrid devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. These versions are lighter, which facilitates transport, and are usually found with lower values, but they have disadvantages that must be evaluated, such as less powerful hardware and the fact that not all of them allow connection to the television. Finally, the user can still choose to upgrade the PC, as the equipment has cheaper games and gives access to a library free of exclusivity contracts.

2. Check the technical settings

Specifications for each console define what the player experience and console life will be like. It is important to be aware of factors such as CPU, GPU, RAM, system storage capacity, expansion space, audio and video output, and connectivity. The user must define their priorities, to understand, for example, if they need 4K graphics or if 1080p resolution is enough, or question whether playing at 30FPS or 60FPS makes a difference in their experience.

In addition, features beyond games are also important, as consoles are no longer just gaming devices and have embraced the multimedia era. Attributes such as Blu-ray player, Internet access, live channels and music and movie streaming services are differentials that must be considered. The Xbox One, for example, offers satellite or cable television connection, while the PS4 and PS5 have streaming apps.

3. Know the features of controls

The choice of console also determines the control, so you need to make sure the design is comfortable and the features meet your needs. It is worth noting aspects such as format, button layout, tactile sensor and trigger effects, which drive immersion in the gaming universe. The PS5 controller, for example, has a haptic sensor and a built-in microphone, while the Xbox controller offers compatibility with mobile phones and PC. The new generation controls also bring shortcuts to make the work of streamers easier. If possible, test the equipment before making the purchase.

4. Discover the exclusive games

The most important factor in the process of choosing a console is knowing the respective game libraries. After all, there is no point in buying a video game that is not compatible with your own taste. Each manufacturer has a catalog of exclusive titles that are only available for the brand’s consoles. Microsoft’s list brings together franchises such as Forza Horizon, Gears of War, Halo and Sea of ​​Thieves. Sony’s own studios are responsible for games such as God of War, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us and Uncharted.

Finally, Nintendo owns the exclusive rights to games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There are also titles that are cross-platform compatible. like Fortnite, Minecraft and GTA 5. It is also important to remember that having the same console as friends and family makes it easier to play online and also to share games.

5. Check storage

The console’s storage capacity are very important attributes that need to be aligned with the player’s habits. If you prefer the convenience of keeping many games installed at the same time, for example, it is essential that the player consider the fact that disk space can run out quickly. Therefore, it is advisable to check the possibility of adding extra storage, internal and external.

6. Understand backwards compatibility

For those who think about updating the console, but don’t want to lose access to old titles, backwards compatibility is essential. Microsoft offers compatibility with all previous versions of Xbox consoles. In addition, titles like Panzer Dragoon Orta and Red Dead Redemption have gained improvements and present superior gameplay to the original, with higher and stable frame rates, reduced loading times and high resolution visuals. Among Sony’s consoles, the PS5 is backwards compatible only with its predecessor, the PS4. In this sense, the future of the manufacturer lies in the renewal of PS Plus.

7. Compare subscription services

Game subscription services work like a Netflix of games. It is possible to pay a monthly fee to have access to a library of games. Some have similar benefits, such as access to exclusive offers, cloud storage, free games, features like game testing, and a vast library of titles. However, each one has particularities that can weigh when making the decision.

Xbox Game Pass, the most consolidated on the market, offers all Microsoft exclusives the day they are released. PS Plus, on the other hand, is undergoing a renewal process in order to compete directly with the competitor and will gain new plans in June. Nintendo Switch Online is still not as robust as the others.

