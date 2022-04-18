Shanghai, China, again reports Covid deaths, the first since the recent outbreak of cases | World

Shanghai, China, recorded 3 deaths from Covid this Sunday (17), the first since the recent outbreak of contagion in which the city finds itself, according to Chinese authorities. After the rise in cases in early April, the city began to adopt a severe lockdown regime, with 25 million people confined to their homes.

China’s largest city and important financial center, Shanghai is in its third week of mandatory confinement of millions of people, which has caused controversy among residents.

A document issued by the city’s health committee said the victims were between 89 and 91 years old, had comorbidities and were not vaccinated, according to the BBC.

Not counting these victims, records point out that China had 4,638 deaths from Covid in the pandemic, only 7 of them in Shanghai, according to the website Our World in Data. The new records now lead the city to 10 deaths from the disease.

Since March 10, local authorities have carried out more than 200 million tests for the disease in the city, in a bid to control the biggest Covid outbreak seen in China since the virus was discovered in 2019.

On Sunday, Shanghai reported 19,831 new asymptomatic cases and 2,417 symptomatic ones, according to official data. The day before, there were 21,582 asymptomatic and 3,238 symptomatic.

Possible relief from confinement

The city of Shanghai has set a goal to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which will allow the city to ease its confinement and start returning to life. normal as the population’s frustration with the siege grows.

The target will require authorities to speed up Covid-19 testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party member on Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Shanghai has become the epicenter of China’s biggest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019 and has recorded more than 320,000 Covid-19 infections since early March, when the wave began.

Shanghai residents, frustrated with the siege, used social media to vent to local authorities over difficulties in obtaining food, loss of income, separation between family members and poor conditions in quarantine centers. Tensions generated some protests and fights with the police.