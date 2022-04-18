Suspect in the attack on journalist Gabriel Luiz has prison converted into preventive | Brazil



Gabriel Luiz took his first steps this Saturday, 16, after being attacked by ten stab wounds – Reproduction

Published 04/17/2022 15:02

Brasília – The Justice of the Federal District decided, this Sunday, 17, to convert the arrest of José Felipe Leite Tunholi, 19, one of the suspects in the attack on TV Globo reporter Gabriel Luiz, 29, stabbed on Thursday night into preventive custody. market. The journalist reacts well to the treatment. His father, Wilton Luiz Araújo, said that the family is confining in recovery.

According to the journalist’s father, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the young man took his first steps this Saturday with the help of a physical therapist. “Gabriel continues to react well. He slept better this night, less agitated. He did some tests. (The medical team) is looking at the possibility of releasing a liquid diet and continuing the treatment. We are confident,” he said. However, he stated that there is still no forecast of a high.

With José Felipe in preventive detention, there is no deadline for the suspect to leave prison and, therefore, he must await the isolated trial. He was arrested in the act on Friday, 15. Hours earlier, agents had already located a teenager who would also be involved in the crime. A knife used in the action was seized.

The other suspect, 17, would have applied a rear naked choke and ended up being stabbed in the leg, so he sought medical attention. According to police, he was found in a square and ended up confessing to the crime in testimony.

José Felipe, on the other hand, planned to flee to Paracatu, in Minas Gerais, and took €550, equivalent to more than R$2,700. The suspects stated that they did not know Gabriel and would only have discovered who the victim was after the repercussion of the case.

Therefore, the Civil Police said that it works with the hypothesis of attempted robbery and does not take into account other lines of investigation so far. The investigations are still in progress by the 3rd Police Station, in Cruzeiro.

Attack

The journalist was attacked in a parking lot, close to where he lives, in the Federal District, with ten stab wounds. He was rescued by neighbors and taken to the Hospital de Base do DF and, on Friday, he was transferred to a private unit in Lago Sul.

The victim underwent several surgeries and, according to relatives, was taken to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was hit in the neck, abdomen, chest and leg. The reporter was rescued by neighbors and was conscious upon arrival at the Base Hospital.

Parking security cameras captured the moment Gabriel passes by the place and two suspects appear. Soon after, he is attacked. The pair did not take the journalist’s cell phone, which was located and sent for forensics.

