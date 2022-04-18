Suspect in the attack on journalist Gabriel Luiz has prison converted into preventive | Brazil

Gabriel Luiz took his first steps this Saturday, 16, after being attacked by ten stab woundsreproduction
Published 04/17/2022 15:02
According to the journalist’s father, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the young man took his first steps this Saturday with the help of a physical therapist. “Gabriel continues to react well. He slept better this night, less agitated. He did some tests. (The medical team) is looking at the possibility of releasing a liquid diet and continuing the treatment. We are confident,” he said. However, he stated that there is still no forecast of a high.
The other suspect, 17, would have applied a rear naked choke and ended up being stabbed in the leg, so he sought medical attention. According to police, he was found in a square and ended up confessing to the crime in testimony.
José Felipe, on the other hand, planned to flee to Paracatu, in Minas Gerais, and took €550, equivalent to more than R$2,700. The suspects stated that they did not know Gabriel and would only have discovered who the victim was after the repercussion of the case.
Attack
The journalist was attacked in a parking lot, close to where he lives, in the Federal District, with ten stab wounds. He was rescued by neighbors and taken to the Hospital de Base do DF and, on Friday, he was transferred to a private unit in Lago Sul.
The victim underwent several surgeries and, according to relatives, was taken to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was hit in the neck, abdomen, chest and leg. The reporter was rescued by neighbors and was conscious upon arrival at the Base Hospital.
Parking security cameras captured the moment Gabriel passes by the place and two suspects appear. Soon after, he is attacked. The pair did not take the journalist’s cell phone, which was located and sent for forensics.
TV Globo reporter
The journalist is known for producing investigative reports, which check irregularities in various sectors of power.