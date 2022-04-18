‘Unprecedented’ sanctions against Russia ‘failed’ and caused harm to those who created them, says Putin

“Sanctions were not without cost to the initiators themselves,” the Russian president said, citing the “deteriorating economic dynamics in the US and European countries.”




