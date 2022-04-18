VIDEO: Discover breathtaking scenery and the secrets of the frozen world in the Arctic Circle | Fantastic

the team of Fantastic traveled by car for eight days to reach one of the coldest places on the planet. What our reporters didn’t imagine is that they would find a magical place. See the full report in the video above.

In summer, the rivers and lakes of the North carry water to every piece of land. But when winter comes, they turn into a silent immensity. It was this path that opened up for our team, towards the far north: the Arctic Circle.

The ice roads lead to a people who live in an extremely isolated place. And these people claim to keep, at the bottom of a lake, the secret of the future of humanity.

The report left New York and went to Toronto, Canada. From there, he went to Edmonton. Days later, Yellowknife, where there is an airport. The temperature was already -40°C.

The plan was as follows: first, 650 km of asphalt. Then, 220km on a mixture of asphalt and river crossings. And then only ride on roads that only exist in winter.

You will see in this report:

Paths of transparent ice, where you can see the bottom of the lake below;

Wooden bridges built over stretches of ice cracks;

A herd of bison looking for grazing in the snow;

Peoples who live isolated in a region where it is not possible to arrive by land in the summer.

