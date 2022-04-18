War in Ukraine: Why is Donbass Important to Putin’s Strategies?

Region controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 is the latest focus of the war with Ukraine; The Kremlin aims to rescue and protect the population until May 9, the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis by the Soviet army in 1945.

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Pro-Russian soldiers load ammunition into an armored vehicle during clashes



After the failure of the first offensive launched on 24 February, Russian forces reduced the siege in Kiev and Chernihiv and began to focus mainly on the Donbass region, which has the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk – recognized as independent by Vladimir Putin on February 21 and controlled by pro-Russian leaders since 2014. The site is a strategic point for the Russian leader’s objectives as it allows him to have control of the east of the country. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, does not give up its territory and has already said that it will not recognize the region’s independence. On Monday, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksandre Motuzianik, warned that the Russians were finishing preparing their offensive in the east and that “the attack will take place very soon”. The negotiations involving Donbass are one of the most complicated points in the peace negotiations between the two countries. But what makes Donbass so important to Putin?

According to experts, there are two crucial points: culture and economy. ESPM International Relations professor Roberto Uebel explains that “Donbass is part of a buffer zone” between Russia and Ukraine. “I see it as one of the main political disputes. Russia has well-established positions in these regions,” she adds. Kai Enno Lehmann, associate professor at the Institute of International Relations at the University of São Paulo (USP), says that the region has more Russian influence than the Ukrainian one. “A significant part of the population is of Russian origin and feels closer to Russia,” he explains. It is no wonder that the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions wanted Putin to recognize their independence. On March 27, Leonid Pasechnik, leader of Luhansk, told reporters that “in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, in which the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and will express their opinion on the desire to join in the Russian Federation. For some reason, I’m sure that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

Political scientist Leandro Consentino says that more than linguistic and cultural identity in the region, there is also another important point that makes Putin want to control the Donbass region, which is the fact that it is “totally indebted to the region”.industrialized and steel and coal intensive. That’s why Putin wants to appropriate this space, to detain this control over an important economic region of Ukraine”. After a month of conflict, Russia says it already controls 93% of Luhansk and 54% of Donetsk, and the Kremlin wants to complete the operation in the regions by May 9, which marks the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis by the Soviet army in 1945.. Kai Enno says that, in economic terms, it is very important for the Russian leader to dominate space. The professor also recalls that the conflict in Donbass has lasted eight years and that the idea of ​​rescuing and protecting the Russian population in the east was one of the explanations used by Putin to start the war against Ukraine, which has lasted more than a month, so “at some point he needs to show a kind of victory, say that something was worth it in the war he started”, says Kai Enno. To the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Russia’s control of the Donbass region means the creation of a land point that would link the country to Crimea. On Tuesday, the 13th, Russian troops said they have control over the port city of Mariupol – an important territory for realizing this connection idealized by Putin – after the Ukrainian military surrendered. However, Ukraine does not confirm the information and says it is in control.