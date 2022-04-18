WhatsApp tests new function for ‘last seen’ status; see details | apps

WhatsApp is testing new features in the “last seen” tool, according to the specialized website WABetaInfo. The novelty, which has been in testing since last Saturday (16) in the beta version 22.9.0.70 of the application for Android and iPhone (iOS), would allow hiding the status for specific contacts of the messenger.

In addition, among the new functions would still be some changes to the privacy settings of the photo and bio of the users. There is still no forecast and/or certainty about the release of the novelty in the stable version of the app.

1 of 2 WhatsApp tests new function to hide ‘last seen’ status; see if you can participate — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo WhatsApp tests new function to hide ‘last seen’ status; see if you can participate — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

“Last Seen” is a WhatsApp feature that shows the time of the user’s last access to the messenger. For security and privacy reasons, many users choose to hide this information from all friends or strangers. With the new tool, you will be able to choose which people, among your contacts, the status will not be shown.

It is worth remembering that the “Last Seen” is different from the “Online” Status, which needs to be configured separately. The latter can also be set for sharing in three layers, between “All My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except” and “Share to only”.

2 of 2 Last Seen is in testing to be visible to only selected contacts on WhatsApp, similar to the Online Status setting — Photo: Playback/Barbara Mannara Last Seen is in testing to be visible to only selected contacts on WhatsApp, similar to the Online Status setting — Photo: Playback/Barbara Mannara

Also, WhatsApp should also bring more advanced privacy options for Bio (About) and Profile Photo. Currently, by default, you can display the information of both for “Everyone”, “My Contacts” and “Nobody (hidden)”. However, according to the WABetaInfo website, the “My contacts except” feature should also come to the app – which will allow, in addition to the “Last seen”, to hide the Bio and Profile Photo for specific contacts.

It is worth remembering that the functionalities are still in the testing phase and were only released for users of the TestFlight program, with beta resources. If you are part of the messenger beta program, to find out if the update is available to you, just follow the steps below: go to WhatsApp, then Account, Privacy and Last seen.