WHO issues warning about hepatitis of unknown origin in children

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert this Friday, 15, about dozens of cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children under 10 years of age reported in Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom, which account for at least 74 records of the disease. According to the entity, six children with more serious conditions needed liver transplantation.

The first cases were registered in the region of Scotland, on the last day 5, when the WHO received notification about ten episodes of severe acute hepatitis in pediatric patients. Three days later, on the 8th, the number rose to 74. Laboratory tests ruled out types A, B, C, E and D (when applicable) and an investigation was launched to understand the origin of the virus. The entity said that searches for new records are being intensified and that the number of notifications may increase in the coming days.

Hepatitis is an inflammation that affects the liver and, in most episodes, is caused by a virus, but it can be related to the use of toxic substances, including drugs, alcohol consumption, hereditary diseases and autoimmune disorders. In the episodes in Scotland, the patients were between 11 months and five years old, nine of whom had their first symptoms in March and one fell ill in January of this year. They had jaundice (yellow color of the skin or eyes), diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting. There are cases under investigation in Ireland and Spain.

The WHO reported that no deaths were reportedbut some patients required transfer to specialized infant liver units and six children underwent liver transplantation.

In the United Kingdom, laboratory tests showed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus in several cases, but it is still not possible to establish the relationship between these infections and episodes of severe acute hepatitis. “Laboratory testing for additional infections, chemicals and toxins is ongoing for identified cases,” the WHO said.