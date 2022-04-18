Woman’s life changed forever after thinking she just had a bowel infection

The life of an American woman took a new turn during a business trip to Georgia (USA), when she believed she had an intestinal infection and was actually in labor.

Victoya Venise already knew about the pregnancy, but expected the child to be born only on May 15th. So she hadn’t prepared for a birth or even taken the child’s belongings.

She told Meganotícias that it was only in the bathroom, while she was dealing with the severe pain in her stomach, that she could understand that she was having the baby: “I turned around and it was the baby”.

Despite the difficulties, Rocky Andrew, the baby in a hurry, was born healthy and has taken sighs of joy from the ‘mother owl’.

“I’m so in love with him. It’s been a crazy experience,” said Victorya during the interview.

common situation

Anyone who thinks that this is the first case of a mother confused by the pains of childbirth, from cramps in the abdominal region, is wrong.

A young woman named Abby Vollet was just 21 years old when she had to go to the emergency room with severe stomach pains, but when she was examined, she discovered that she was fully dilated and about to have a baby.

“I remember telling the doctor it wasn’t true. I had an emergency C-section and in 20 minutes the baby was born.”