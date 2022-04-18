Zelensky says winning Donbas influences war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country will not give up the Donbas region to end the war against Russia. He believes that resisting Russian attacks in the region could influence the entire course of the war. Furthermore, he does not believe that the Kremlin will give up Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, even if it wins in Donbas.

“I don’t trust the Russian military, nor the Russian leadership. So we understand that even though we fought and they left Kiev, it doesn’t mean that if they win Donbas, they won’t [avançar] towards Kiev”, evaluates Zelensky, in an interview with CNN, published this Sunday (17).

The Ukrainian president lists, in addition to security, the effectiveness of the military group that operates in the Donbas region and “survived the war from the beginning”, as other reasons for the importance of winning in the region. “Russia wants to surround them to destroy them”, he defines.

Image: UOL Art

Eastern Ukraine is important to Russia

The Donbas region is the industrial center of Ukraine, and where the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions are located. The persistence of Vladimir Putin, Russian president, is to dominate the whole extension, from the area near Mariupol to the northern border between Ukraine and Russia.

For Putin, Ukraine promotes genocide in the eastern region – where Donbas is – which needs to be liberated. During the more than 50 days of war so far, attacks have been recorded on cities still controlled by Ukraine in the eastern region.

The conquest of Donbas means a victory in the war, which could result in a new territory annexed to Russia, like Crimea, in 2014. Losing it would indicate a great failure for Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reckons that a huge battle could take place in Donbas during the current war.

Zelensky believes in support with actions

In the CNN interview, Zelensky expressed disbelief with other countries’ support for Ukraine during the war.

“The only belief that exists is to believe in ourselves, in our people, to believe in our Armed Forces and to believe that countries will support us not only with their words, but with their actions,” said the Ukrainian president.

He took the opportunity to repeat a request he has made since the beginning of the war, for more military equipment. Zelensky rejected the idea that the Ukrainian military wouldn’t know how to use them.

“We are prepared to use any type of equipment, but it needs to be delivered very quickly. And we have the ability to learn to use new equipment. But it needs to come quickly,” he said.

Regarding a diplomatic conversation with Russia, Zelensky does not rule out, but questions what would be the conditions for the dialogue.

“If there is an opportunity to speak, we will. But speaking only under a Russian ultimatum? So it becomes a question of attitude towards us, not whether dialogue is good or not,” he said.

Russia demands surrender in Mariupol

Russia demanded the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers resisting in Mariupol, pledging to spare the lives of those who lay down their weapons. Even after the deadline for the ultimatum, Ukraine’s prime minister says the armed forces will ‘fight to the end’.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, in an interview broadcast on American television ABC this Sunday (17), denied that the Russians had taken over the city: “Our military forces, our soldiers are still there. They will fight to the end,” he said.

Shmygal rejected claims by Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, that the Russians are winning the war.

“No great city has fallen. Only [a cidade de] Kherson is under the control of Russian forces, but all other cities are under the control of Ukraine,” insisted Shmygal, specifying that more than 900 municipalities, including the capital Kiev, remain free from Russian occupation.

The head of the Russian Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, said that “to all those [ucranianos] those who lay down their arms are guaranteed to have their lives spared.” According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian fighters are “in a desperate situation, with virtually no food and water.”