25-year-old dies while staging the Passion of the Christ in Nigeria

A student died in a reenactment of the Passion of the Christ at the Claratian University of Philosophy in Nigeria. The incident took place on Friday (15).

First-year philosophy graduate Suel Ambrose, 25, was playing Saint Peter and ended up passing out during the show. The audience thought that the moment was part of the show and, therefore, took a while to react.

Ambrose fell to the ground after the biblical scene in which Saint Peter cuts off a soldier’s ear to protect Jesus, according to the British tabloid Mirror. But, soon it was possible to notice that he was bleeding and they ran to help.

The man was taken to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, capital of the city of Imo, Nigeria, and, according to the British publication BBC, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Student friends offer solidarity on social network; death occurred during staging of Passion of the Christ Image: Playback/Facebook

According to the local newspaper Vanguard, a university source, identified as Michael Eluwa, said that the boy had fallen during the performance and that he had started bleeding shortly after. “Initially, when it happened, we thought it was a joke and that it was part of the staging. It was when he couldn’t get up that we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to the rescue,” he said.

The witness said that the victim was rushed to a hospital before his condition worsened; he was even transferred to a second health unit, but was declared dead. Official information about the cause of the student’s death has not yet been released.

A student affairs spokesperson, Claratian representative Chukwuemeka Iheme, said the university would make a statement on the case soon.