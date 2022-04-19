8 more are caught during the Easter holiday at Guarulhos Airport

Guarulhos Airport Terminal – Illustrative image





During the holiday, between April 14 and 17, at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, the Federal Police arrested eight passengers on international flights with drugs hidden inside fabrics, dress shirts, cosmetic bottles, fixed to the body, inside shorts, structure and false bottom of suitcase.

On Thursday (14), federal police, who work with the help of sniffer dogs, arrested a passenger who intended to board to Lisbon, Portugal, with almost 12 kg of cocaine hidden inside pieces of fabric. The man, a Brazilian37 years old, had as his final destination the city of Maputo, in Mozambique.

Image: Federal Police





A man, national of Angolawas detained on the 15th by federal police officers in immigration control, for trying to carry out the migration procedures by presenting a passport belonging to another person.

On the same day, almost 8 kg of cocaine were seized from a passenger, national of Guinea Bissau, who entered the country benefiting from the Refuge Law, hidden inside 16 dress shirts. The suspect was to board a flight to Doha, Qatar.

Moments after this arrest, the same police team arrested a Brazilian couple with almost 5 kg of cocaine packed inside perfume, shampoo, deodorants, beard creams and moisturizers. The suspects had as their final destination the city of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday (16), a man, national of turkey, who was to embark for the city of Arbil, in Iraq, was caught with a suitcase whose inner side was composed of a mixture of rubber and cocaine. The gross weight of the seized material amounted to more than 3 kg.

On the same day, Federal Revenue officials arrested a passengerwho intended to depart for Miami, in the United States, with 9 thousand dollars, undeclared.

Two women, one from Angola and one from Namibiawere arrested by federal police last night (17), trying to board a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with almost 18 kg of cocaine hidden inside lycra shorts and vests, made with adhesive tape, which they wore under their clothes.

In another action carried out that day, by the same police team, a woman was arrested, national of south africa, with more than 2 kg of cocaine hidden in the false bottoms of his suitcase. The suspect had as its final destination the city of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Image: Federal Police

The suspects will be presented to the Federal Court.

Federal Police information



