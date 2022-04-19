A 2-year-old is suspected of having measles; Sesapi retests and monitors family

Photo: file Cidadveerde.com

The State Health Department (Sesapi) is investigating two suspected cases of measles, in the municipality of São Miguel do Tapuio, 226 km from Teresina. The last record of the disease in the state occurred in 2019, when 12 cases were recorded.

Measles is an acute, viral, transmissible, extremely contagious and very common infectious disease in childhood, which can lead to death. The main form of prevention is vaccination.

According to Sesapi, a 2-year-old child appeared with symptoms on March 18, but was only referred to a health unit on April 1 of this year, when a doctor from the municipality asked the child to perform examinations, as the suspicion was measles, but she also had a symptom, a lymph node enlargement in the neck region, which is characteristic of rubella.

Exams were performed, with inconclusive results. So the samples had to be sent to a Fiocruz laboratory, in Rio de Janeiro, to confirm if it really is a case of measles and if there was any cross-infection. Sesapi awaits the result.

“On April 1st, she went to a health unit already with cough, runny nose and fever, and there the material was collected, which went to Lacen and processed it and it is inconclusive, the rest of the material was sent to Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro and let’s wait for the result, because that’s the only way to confirm if it really is a case of measles. We don’t know when the result will come out, as it depends on the number of cases they are analyzing, but it could be around a week”, informed the coordinator of Epidemiology at Sesapi, Amélia Costa.

The child is in home isolation and all residents of the child’s region are being monitored to avoid any contamination. According to Sesapi, the child has a complete vaccination schedule in 2020, and she is from São Paulo and has been in Piauí for about six months.

A man also presented a suspicion of measles, and the case is also being investigated by Sesapi. “A man with this suspicion also appeared, but in all cases tests are carried out to identify if he really has measles. We don’t have much information yet, but a team should go tomorrow in the municipality to closely monitor these cases,” he explained.

Vaccination

Measles was once one of the main causes of infant mortality in Brazil, but with vaccination the situation ended up being reversed. In Piauí, the vaccination campaign for children from six months to five years of age has already started. The period of immunization continues until the 3rd of June, being the D-day of social mobilization, on the 30th of April.

In the National Campaign against Measles, Piauí intends to immunize 74,744 health professionals and 210,354 children from six months to 5 years of age.

The disease

The initial symptoms presented by the patient are: fever accompanied by persistent cough, eye irritation and runny nose. After these symptoms, there is usually the appearance of reddish spots on the face, which progress towards the feet, lasting at least three days. In addition, it can cause ear infection, pneumonia, seizures (seizures and staring), brain damage, and death.

Subsequently, the virus can reach the respiratory tract, causing diarrhea and even infections in the brain. It is believed that these complications are triggered by the measles virus itself, which, in most cases, affects the malnourished, newborns, pregnant women and people with immunodeficiencies more severely.

Susceptibility to the measles virus is general and the only form of prevention is vaccination. Only infants whose mothers have had measles or were vaccinated temporarily have antibodies transmitted through the placenta, which generally confer immunity during the first year of life (which may interfere with the response to vaccination).

Note from Sesapi on the case

2-year-old child, resident of São Miguel do Tapuio, resident of an urban area in the municipality. Onset of symptoms. Fever (03/18/2022), cough, coryza and rash, with retroauricular ganglia and craniocaudal rash on 03/23/2022. He attended the health service on 04/01/2022, being evaluated by the municipality’s doctor and notified as a suspected measles. The State Department of Health, through the technical team responsible for the event, guided the collection of material (serum) for a more accurate diagnosis, which was sent to LACEN. The exam was processed with an Igm (+) result for dengue and inconclusive for rubella, making it difficult to close the case. In this situation, the Ministry of Health recommends sending the sample to Fiocruz/Rio or to the reference laboratory in the state of Piauí, for investigation of possible cross-infection. It was recommended to the municipality to trigger the vaccine blockade. The child has a complete vaccination schedule in 2020, coming from São Paulo for about 06 months and is currently in residential isolation. According to information from the technical area of ​​the central level, there is another suspected case in an adult in the municipality, where it is being investigated. The team from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) of the State of Piauí will travel on April 19 to support the municipality’s team in this investigation and control action.

Barbara Rodrigues

[email protected]