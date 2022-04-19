AMD Ryzen 7000 appears running on B650 mainboard with voltage of 1.5 Volts

Mid-range motherboards shouldn’t arrive so late for the new generation

Walks last Thursday (14) the user @9550pro on twitter shared a photo showing some information revealing a AMD’s Ryzen 7000 equipped with a mid-range new generation B650 motherboard and with 1.5V VCore. This image is the first evidence the existence of a B650 motherboard and shows how the transition from AM4 to AM5 is near.

“AM4 has completed its historic mission, the new era is upon us.”

– Tweet translation

The shared image indicates a system built with a Ryzen 7000 processor named “engineering sample” mounted on the B650 chipset motherboard. Despite being a very simple leak, it gives indications that intermediate chipsets like this should already be in development and should reach our market not long after of high-end motherboard chipsets like X670 or X690, which can make it easier or faster to upgrade to the new generation of CPUs.

Image: HXL/Reproduction



In addition, another extremely curious point is the VCore value of about 1.5V indicated in the leaked image, which is information that can be interpreted in two ways: Or AMD is already working with these voltages to test the overclocking potential of your new processorsor, as is quite likely, this engineering model is still limited and this 1.5V value is simply something that can be disregarded for future versions of the CPU that will actually go to consumers.

The new generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, or AMD Raphael, will be the newest generation of CPUs from AMD that is expected to be released sometime later. to the end of the year. The models will bring interesting news, such as 5th generation PCIE supportnew microarchitecture Zen 4 in 5 nanometers and also integrated graphics based on RDNA2which will be present on CPUs by default.

…..

Via: Videocardz, TechPowerUp Source: HXL