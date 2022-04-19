Asylum banned due to lack of hygiene and use of expired medicines – Gerais

81 elderly people are assisted by the So Vicente de Paulo Assistance Works, in Divinpolis (photo: Google Street View/Reproduction)

The So Vicente de Paulo Assistance Works, in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas, known as Vila Vicentina, were interdicted by the Health Surveillance. The institution that cares for the elderly is prohibited from receiving new inmates until they are regularized. Details of the inspection were released only this Monday (4/18) by the city hall.

The inspection was carried out on April 12. During the inspectors’ visit, several non-structural irregularities were found. Among them, non-standard cleaning and sanitization. In all, 81 elderly people are assisted by the institution.

The number of employees is lower than recommended, such as nursing technicians, nurses, caregivers to attend the night shift. Several people were also caught taking a shower at the same time. Expired medications and incorrect packaging of diapers were detected.

In a statement, the city government informed that the day after the inspection, the deputy mayor and government secretary, Janete Aparecida (PSC), convened a meeting with the Health Surveillance. Representatives of the Elderly and Health Council, the City Council’s Health and Elderly Committee, Social Assistance, members of the São Vicente de Paulo Institution, among others participated.

“On the occasion, the situation was presented and discussed in order to jointly try to find a solution and remedy the health irregularities found after the inspection carried out by the Health Surveillance. The measures to be taken are being discussed and will be resolved within the law”, informed.

The entire history and procedure is being monitored by the Public Ministry. “The municipality does not measure efforts to guarantee the well-being of the elderly in the city, whether in private clinics or philanthropic institutions”, he added.

Readjustments

The board of So Vicente de Paulo Assistance Works reported that, after the interdiction, it carried out the restructuring of the coordination and technical responsibility. Read the note in full:

“The board of ‘Obras Assistenciais So Vicente de Paulo – SSVP’, commonly known as ‘Vila Vicentina’, comes to the public to express that after the meeting held at the Municipality of Divinpolis, on 04/13/2022, it promoted the internal restructuring and the replacement of the entity’s coordination and technical responsibility, and it is in dialogue with the sectors of the Municipal Administration so that together they can find ways to regularize all the issues indicated by the Health Surveillance”.

*Amanda Quintiliano – Special for EM