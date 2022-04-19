Award-winning surgeon, Angelita Gama calls for investments in primary education to improve health

Included in the list of the most important scientists in the world, by Stanford University (USA), the doctor participated in this Monday’s ‘Direito ao Ponto’ program to debate medicine in the country

Playback / Youtube Doctor and scientist was on this Monday’s Direct to the Point program



This Monday, the 18th, the program ‘Straight to the point‘ received the scientist and surgeon Angelita Gama to talk about Brazilian medicine. Recently awarded by Stanford University, in U.S, as one of the most influential scientists in the world, Angelita spoke about the need to invest in education. “Medical enthusiasts are youth enthusiasts. I would say that we are still in a very good country. I’ve always studied in public schools and I’ve come a long way, but we still need to encourage more. More children need to be literate, we need to increase the schooling and education of our people. Without it there is no progress,” she commented. “Numerous faculties of medicine have been opened, scattered throughout Brazil, and there is not enough teaching staff to be prepared to be a professor. Because to teach you need to make a career. There are many faculties that could be closed. There are no jobs either,” said the doctor.

Angelita also spoke about the difficulty as a woman in the profession. “There were 11 girls in my class, today more than 50% of the young people who enter the medical school at USP are women. And within the surgical specialties the female surgeons have grown, it is still small,” she declared. The infrastructure, in Angelita’s opinion, also needs to be improved. “We have to improve our structure to perform transplantation, because it is expensive. We need more investment in health and education [para não perder profissionais para outros países]. We are very good at transplantation.”

Watch the full interview with Angelita Gama below: