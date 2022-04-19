Baby and 13 others fall into frozen lake in Italy







Photo: reproduction

Between Sunday (17) and Monday (18), at least 14 tourists fell into Lake Braies, one of the most famous in northern Italy, while walking on its frozen surface.

The most serious incident took place last Monday, when an Italian couple from the province of Milan sank into the lake while walking 50 meters from the shore with their four-month-old son.

Seeing the fall, a 44-year-old Albanian jumped into the water to help his family and managed to save the baby’s life. The couple and the boy were taken to a hospital with hypothermia but not life-threatening.

On the same day, four other people fell into the water while walking on the frozen surface at different times.

In addition, on Easter Sunday, firefighters had already carried out two interventions to save six individuals who had fallen into Lake Braies.

It is common for lakes in the extreme north of Italy to become places for walking and ice skating during the winter, when their surfaces become frozen. However, rising temperatures with the arrival of spring make the ice sheets more fragile and brittle.

“Appearances can be deceiving. Currently, the cold is not intense enough to allow safe entry into the ice,” warned the Italian Fire Department.

Lake Braies is located in Bolzano, Italy’s northernmost province, at an altitude of almost 1,500 meters. Its crystal clear waters and scenery surrounded by snowy mountains have made it a coveted tourist destination in the Italian Alps.