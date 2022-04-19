Car cemeteries become a symbol of the death of civilians fleeing the war – Prisma

On the eve of the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine, with the prospect of aggravation of the conflict that completes 50 days this week, an image has been used to symbolize the cruelty of war: the piles of twisted and charred cars of civilians trying to escape the bombings. “Some have the word ‘children’ written on the glass next to bullet marks,” says Russian Chancellor Dmytro Kuleba, who posted a video of the scene on social media.

The so-called “cemeteries” of burnt-out automobiles are multiplying in urban centers attacked by bombings. “This is one of the car cemeteries targeted in the Kiev region,” describes the Foreign Minister. “Peaceful people, families who wanted to escape the war rode in these cars, most of them completely burnt up,” he added. The images appear with the seal of the Ukrainian government, but it is not possible to independently verify their veracity.

According to the latest UN survey, at least 2,072 civilians were killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including 169 children. The expectation for the next few hours is for intensified attacks to take strategic areas of Ukrainian territory, such as the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.