Cases of mysterious hepatitis in children have already been detected in five European countries and the US – News

















The ECDC (European Center for the Control and Prevention of Diseases) announced, this Tuesday (19), that cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin in four other European countries.

“In the wake of reported cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin by the British Health Safety Agency” in early April, “additional cases have been reported in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain”, the European agency said in a statement.

Nine suspected cases were also identified in children aged 1 to 6 years in Alabama, United States, according to the ECDC.

“Investigations continue in all countries that report cases. Currently, the exact origin of hepatitis remains unknown”, writes the ECDC, but the British investigators “consider that it is most likely to be infectious due to the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the cases. “.

On Thursday (14), the WHO (World Health Organization) said it expected new cases in the coming days, confirming “less than five” in Ireland and three in Spain.

contacted by AFPthe ECDC was not in a position to provide the number of cases by country.

No deaths were reported, but some patients in the UK required liver transplantation.

“Laboratory investigations of all cases ruled out viral hepatitis A, B, C, D and E,” according to the ECDC.

On April 5, the United Kingdom had notified the WHO of 10 cases of severe hepatitis in Scotland, before reporting a total of 74 cases three days later (8), according to the United Nations organization.

Among the British cases, “many showed signs of jaundice and some patients reported gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting in the previous weeks,” according to the ECDC.