Check out the 41 cell phone models that will stop operating WhatsApp in April

In today’s super-technological era, being without a means to communicate can be quite difficult. However, this is what will happen to thousands of Brazilians if they don’t change their cell phones.

Meta recently announced that as of April 30th, some cell phone models will no longer operate the Whatsapp. This is because, due to an application update, some operating systems will no longer be supported.

Check below the Android operating systems that will no longer be supported by Whatsapp:

Android 1.0;

Android 2.0;

Android 3.0;

Android 4.0.

Therefore, all mobile devices that have one of the systems mentioned above will no longer operate the Whatsapp as of April 30, 2022. Check out the list of cell phone models below:

Apple iPhone 6S;

Apple iPhone 6S Plus;

Apple iPhone SE;

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Faea F1;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

THL W8;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2.

That said, the owners of these devices will need to change their cell phone to be able to continue using WhatsApp. If there is a possibility, it is possible to update the operating system by installing the Android 11 Go edition.

New version of WhatsApp is not well accepted

WhatsApp provides a web version so that users can access their accounts from their computer. Although the option often makes people’s lives easier, the system does not always work as expected.

At the beginning of April, many users complained on their Twitter accounts that the browser messenger was slow, even after the messages appeared, the history of what was sent before on the cell phone was not there.

According to the company, the problems are related to the new feature that allows the simultaneous connection of the same account on up to four devices. The tool has been implemented gradually since last year, but this process has impacted users.

How WhatsApp Web works

Before the new feature, the cell phone acted as the main device so that it was possible to access messages from the computer. It was as if the mobile device only “mirrored” the content.

However, now, all you need to do is sync your cell phone data with the message history for other devices. Thus, it is possible to access the information without needing the smartphone.

“When an add-on device [computador] is linked, the main device [celular] encrypts a packet of messages from recent conversations and transfers them to the newly linked device.

In short, it is as if the new device received a “pass key” to download, decrypt and store the information that is on the cell phone. Thus, after processing, the computer erases this key, but remains connected to the message history.

“Other data requires more than an initial transfer from the phone,” the company explains on its website, without detailing what that data is.

However, it is important to note that the messenger uses the synchronization method, used when an update is made by cell phone, such as when a new contact is added, a conversation is silenced or a message is marked as a favorite, in addition to providing the option of stickers or stickers.