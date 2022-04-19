Chilean deputies reject pension fund withdrawal projects – 04/19/2022

Santiago, Apr 19, 2022 (AFP) – The Chilean Chamber of Deputies on Monday rejected two conflicting bills for a new early withdrawal of pension funds: one presented by lawmakers and another by the government, which sought to limit the use of funds.

After eight hours of debate, the Chamber rejected, with 70 votes in favor, 70 against and 12 abstentions, the general project to withdraw funds presented by left-wing parliamentarians, which was also supported by the right-wing opposition, to allow – as was approved on three occasions – the withdrawal of up to 10% of the funds from the Pension Fund Administrators, known in the country by the acronym AFP.

The bill, which is now shelved and will not be able to be presented in Congress for a year, was criticized by the government, because it could generate an increase of up to five points in the country’s already high inflation, which has been at 9.4% in the last 12 months. , which can reach 15%.

“The damage this would have done to citizens would have been much greater than any one-off benefit it could have generated for certain people,” Finance Minister Mario Marcel said after the vote.

Parliamentarians have already presented other projects to process new initiatives to withdraw 10% of pension funds.

Shortly after, the Chamber of Deputies, with 68 votes in favor, 83 against and one abstention, also rejected the project presented by the government, which allowed a “smaller” withdrawal of resources, which sought to limit the use of withdrawals to pay debts. and the acquisition of their first home.

As it is a project that originated in the Executive Branch, the government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric may insist on processing the initiative in the Senate.

If either of the two projects had been approved, this would be the fourth early withdrawal of funds, after those authorized in July and December 2020 and in April 2021.

During the worst phase of the pandemic and with a lack of state aid, the first withdrawal of pension funds allowed about 11 million people to have access to resources, while the second contemplated 9 million citizens and the third, 8 million. The three withdrawals added together represented an injection of 50.6 billion dollars into the Chilean economy.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies was the first challenge in the Legislature for President Boric just over a month after his inauguration.

The Congress that emerged from the December elections has an equal division of forces in the two chambers, which means that the processing of projects requires agreements between parliamentarians from across the political landscape.

