“Concretely serious”, says judge about the major who stabbed journalist

posted on 04/18/2022 12:34 / updated on 04/18/2022 13:06



(Credit: Playback / Social Media)

The minutes of the custody hearing of José Felipe Leite Tunholi, 19, who stabbed journalist Gabriel Luiz, 28, along with a minor, on Thursday night (4/14), were obtained exclusively by the Mail. In the document, signed by the deputy judge of the Federal District, Júnia de Souza Antunes, on Sunday (17/4) in the morning, the magistrate says that the arrest was necessary for “the maintenance of public order, because the crime committed by the , in theory, was concretely serious”, he claims.





The judge of the DF and Territories Court of Justice (TJDFT) considered the seriousness of the conduct of the author of the stabbings against the editor of DF1 to determine that the crime was committed with “the use of a knife, the victim with several serious injuries, which shows that the factual context that permeated the criminal action”.

In the minutes of the hearing, the magistrate adds that the crime committed by José Felipe Leite Tunholi “extrapolates the inherent gravity of the criminal type, there being, therefore, objective justifications for the permanence of custody, given the danger and the risk of new incursions”.

Tunholi will be transferred to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, indefinitely. The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) did not disclose the date of the custody hearing of the 17-year-old teenager, also involved in the crime. The suspect remains in custody at the Integrated Assistance Center (NAI), linked to the Undersecretariat of Policies for Children and Adolescents.