Dengue cases have increased by 85% this year in Brazil

Dengue records increased by 85% this year in the country, compared to the same period last year. Until the 15th, 323,900 probable cases of the disease were reported, an incidence of 151,8 per 100,000 inhabitants, says the Ministry of Health. And there were 85 deaths, 73% more than in 2021. Experts warn of the advance of the Aedes aegypti mosquito through the south of the country, where the frequency of the virus used to be lower because of lower temperatures.

Santa Catarina had a record of confirmed deaths (11), behind only São Paulo (30) and Goiás (11) this year. There are 159 more deaths under investigation in Brazil. So far, 26 cities in Santa Catarina have declared an epidemic and three – including Florianópolis -, an emergency. City halls have summoned volunteers to strengthen the fight against Aedes. Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná are also among the ten states with the most cases.

“The number of cases in the South is very high for this time of year. It is unusual to have dengue when it starts to cool down”, says epidemiologist Jair Ferreira, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. For him, probably the proliferation of the mosquito was at a time when the temperature was more favorable to him. Another hypothesis is that people, worried about covid-19, neglected domestic outbreaks of dengue.

For epidemiologist André Ribas Freitas, from Faculdade São Leopoldo Mandic, in Campinas, the recent rise in temperatures favors the spread of Aedes where before it did not have as much space, such as the South.

In São Paulo, the disease advances mainly in the north of the state. A city in this region, Votuporanga has the highest incidence of dengue in the country, with 4,971 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines epidemic transmission when the rate exceeds 300 cases per 100,000.

The São Paulo Health Department reported that the main preventive measures are to remove objects that accumulate water. According to SUS guidelines, field work to combat the mosquito is mainly the responsibility of the municipalities.

“In São Paulo, there are more cases than last year, but it is not as complicated a situation as in 2014, 2017 and 2018”, says André Ribas Freitas.

DRONE SMOKE

Goiás started a partnership with the Federal District last week. In Valparaíso de Goiás, on the outskirts of Brasília, insecticide launchers and drones were used.

“We chose the region for concentrating high levels of vector (mosquito) concentration and cases. As the pandemic is not over yet, the emergence of new diseases can overwhelm health”, says the Superintendent of Health Surveillance of Goiás, Flúvia Amorim.

Until April 5th, the Ministry of Health says it has sent the States 22.5 million larvicidal tablets for water containers and 2,800 kilos of insecticide for residual treatment at strategic points, such as tire shops and junkyards. , in addition to 97 thousand liters of insecticide solution for use via smoke or spray.