Disney may bar handless actors for Captain Hook – 04/18/2022 – João Pereira Coutinho

Glad to hear that British writer Margaret Atwood won the 6th edition of the Hitchens Prize. I explain better.

Every year since 2015, The Atlantic magazine has remembered its former columnist, Christopher Hitchens, and rewards “an author or journalist whose work reflects a commitment to freedom of expression” and “a willingness to pursue the truth without regard to the personal or professional consequences”.

Atwood meets all requirements. But better, much better, is the speech she gave upon receiving the award in New York. She reminded Hitchens: once, at a literary festival in Hay-on-Wye (I sigh for this earthly paradise!), they both debated on stage.

But none of them used personal feelings as an argument or excuse. That would be absurd and even vexing among adults, especially between two literate adults.

No more. Today, what seems to define the so-called culture wars is the elevation of feelings to the source of authority. If I feel that something offends me or makes me uncomfortable, that is reason enough to cancel something or someone.

This attitude, understandable in children as young as three, has its pitfalls, recalls Atwood: if we accept that feelings are arguments (or excuses), then a man can kill a woman (or vice versa, I assume) simply because he felt stressed that day.

Well, the problem with feelings, when disconnected from any rationality, is that they are always an easy way out for good and bad savages.

But Atwood recalls another distinction that has been blurred by the fury of sentimentalists: between belief and truth. In a kind of secular regression that would delight the medievals, belief was also elevated to the status of truth. The fact that a belief cannot be proved is irrelevant to the discussion. Like feelings, all that matters is someone, somewhere, having a belief in their head. This fact is sufficient to prove its veracity.

In fact, it is possible to combine the two attitudes —I feel, I believe— and force others to respect these feelings and beliefs. But is it legitimate to demand this respect? Or, applying the Atwood method of conceptual correctness, is it also necessary to make a difference between “tolerate” and “respect”?

Our time uses the two words as if they were synonyms. They are not. Voltaire or John Locke never wrote essays on respect. Just about tolerance.

It’s an abysmal difference. To respect is to venerate, honor, worship. To tolerate just means to accept, to let be, to let be.

Voltaire or Locke knew that a free society cannot demand that everyone respect, or worship, a single dogma.

There are only free societies and some social peace when, despite differences, people tolerate one another. Accepting, letting it be, letting it be, without having to applaud what they don’t like.

Going beyond this frontier does not just mean submitting society to new dogmas — and new inquisitions. It means, in less dramatic cases, making jokes about jokes, as Disney Studios recently discovered.

The New York Times reports that, in the name of good feelings, Disney canceled a realistic version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” because actor Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism, expressed his disgust against the backward nature, so to speak, of history.

Other actors with dwarfism protested: there were seven job opportunities that were lost just because Dinklage, a Hollywood star, decided to detonate the project.

But good feelings aren’t limited to new movies. There is a committee of sensitive viewers, in quotes, that flags problems with the old ones.

One of the targets was “Peter Pan”. According to the commission, the fairy Tink reveals complexes with the size of her own body (“body conscious”) and shows an emotional dependence on Peter that can disturb certain audiences.

Not to mention the obvious: Captain Hook, as a villain, “may expose Disney to accusations of discrimination or prejudice against individuals with disabilities.”

I imagine that in the next realistic version of the story, actors without a right hand will also be barred.

Just so they don’t offend anyone’s feelings.