Does your body show these signs? Time to rest on the weekend

Heart problems are increasingly present in the lives of Brazilians. According to the Ministry of Health, about 300,000 people suffer from Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) per year and this number tends to increase by 250% by 2040.

It is possible to identify some signs that your heart is not doing well and start acting before the problem gets worse. That’s what explains Dr. Carlos Rassi, cardiologist at Sírio Libanês and professor at the University of Brasília (UNB). Keep an eye out for the following symptoms and use this weekend to start living a healthier routine.

typical signs

The doctor explains that the symptoms of a possible heart attack can be separated into typical and atypical. The former can be more easily identified, such as chest pain.

“If the patient is walking and there is chest pain that improves when he stops, even more so if it is accompanied by shortness of breath, sweating and tingling in the arm, it is recommended that she go to the hospital urgently”, he explained.

atypical signs

However, the warning signal is not always so strong. Rassi explains that in specific groups such as the elderly, women, diabetics and people with hypertension, the symptoms may be different, but they are no less dangerous.

“Atypical symptoms are manifested by any discomfort, tiredness or stomach pain. In these groups it could be a sign of heart disease.”

Prevention and rest are essential

To be able to act in the prevention of acute infarction, it is essential that the patient does not seek the cardiologist only when he feels these pains. With this, any heart problem can be identified in advance.

Rassi also highlights non-drug measures that can be taken to prevent a heart attack, such as regular physical exercise and controlling stress levels on a daily basis.

“It is important to change the lifestyle. Exercising, not smoking, being within your weight, trying to keep your stress at appropriate levels, setting aside a part of your day to relax, eating less salt, and cutting back on alcohol can all help to have a better heart.”

