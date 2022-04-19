Ears can indicate that something is not going well with your health; learn more – 04/19/2022

Ear ornaments follow the history of humanity. However, the use of earrings, extensions and piercings of different materials —and in different parts of the body— considerably increase the risk of allergic reactions, infections, scars and even the need for corrective surgery.

In addition to problems caused by the misuse of accessories, the ears signal that health is not going well, such as excess uric acid. Due to the high exposure to solar radiation, the risk of tumors is greater, so it is important to monitor the emergence of spots, nodules or changes in the skin.

“Some parts are more sensitive and generate persistent pain, others are more likely to have unsightly scars, such as the posterior region. The area with cartilage is more sensitive and it is possible that it has chronic inflammation. The lobe, an area without cartilage, is the most conventional place to put earrings, being less prone to complications, although it can become infected and present allergies and keloids”, explains Suzy Vieira, plastic surgeon.

The signs observed at the site when something is not going well are itching, inflammation, redness, swelling and purulent discharge. “Infections begin with an allergy to the material or lack of asepsis when placing the adornment”, explains Marco Túlio, dermatologist at the HUWC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital) at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará), under the management of Ebserh ( Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

The risks range from more superficial to more serious infections, such as hepatitis and HIV, if the perforations do not follow sterilization and asepsis standards. Treatment of infection due to improper placement of piercings and reamers is done with antibiotics.

The most severe infectious cases lead to significant ear involvement, with the risk of keloids and scarring.

In the post-procedure, it is necessary to maintain strict hygiene, observe reactions such as redness, increase in temperature and secretion, and seek medical help in case of evident changes.

Allergies occur in susceptible people, whose body does not tolerate certain materials, whether in the ear or in other parts of the body.

“One should opt for anti-allergic materials, such as solid gold or gold-plated stainless steel, without nickel, to avoid allergies”, guides Camila Bião Lima, dermatologist and specialist in the radiotherapy service at Hospital Português da Bahia.

Surgeries for correction

The traumas caused by the use of bulky earrings with a lot of pendants make the area more vulnerable, leading to permanent lacerations, such as the bifid lobe, the name given to the total opening of the earring hole.

Many people regret the procedures —because of keloids or the excess skin caused, especially by reamers —, even experiencing depression. The doctor from Ceará says that the various holes in the lobe make correction difficult, since the skin is more stretched.

Specialists comment that tears are corrected through a simple procedure, performed under local anesthesia, which consists of removing a thin portion of skin that covers the torn site and rejoining one side to the other.

“After a month of reconstructive surgery, it is possible to make a new hole”, reports Lima. The plastic surgeon emphasizes that, even after the correction, the site remains more fragile than the skin that has never been torn, therefore, with the risk of reopening if new repetitive traumas occur.

Unaesthetic scars, such as keloids, affect people with a genetic predisposition. Keloids are the result of overproduction of collagen by some skin cells — fibroblasts.

“It is a benign skin lesion, which is raised, firm, irregular, that runs away from the scar margins, usually pink, which usually appears after cuts, surgical incision, burns or in acne scars. of itching and pain. They are common in the anterior thoracic region and ears”, describes the doctor from Hospital Português.

“Performing surgery for its removal implies creating a new scar with great chances of resulting in a new keloid, most of the time, of larger proportions than the initial one”, informs Vieira. It is possible to use clinical measures to reduce the volume, relieve symptoms and improve its appearance.

However, if the option is surgery, complementary measures are recommended, such as the application of radiation such as betatherapy or electron therapy, early injection of inhibitory substances into the scar itself, dressings and special plates.

According to Lima, betatherapy consists of a painless procedure, through contact with the scar of a small metal plate that emits the radioactive material strontium-90. “Performed in an outpatient clinic, it is prescribed and monitored by a specialist doctor, from 5 to 10 sessions, with an average duration of 30 minutes each. It should be started, preferably, in the first 24 to 48 hours after surgery.”

A great dilemma for mothers and fathers — to pierce the baby’s ear or not? —, the guidance of specialists is to wait for the child to complete two or three months of life, a stage in which he will have already received the first doses of important vaccines, such as the tetanus.

“In addition to being a trauma for babies, perforation is the gateway to infections in an organism that is still very fragile”, emphasizes Vieira.

Spots, warts and nodules

Diseases that cause nutrient deficiencies or excesses of some metabolism products are capable of manifesting visible signs in the ears through spots, nodules or changes in the skin.

“A classic example is gout —excess uric acid in the body—, which generates typical nodules in the ear, called gouty tophi”, lists the plastic surgeon.

Because it is exposed and due to the high incidence of sunlight, the ear is also the site of occurrence of skin cancer. “Tumors are common, especially in countries like ours, where sunlight is high for most of the year. Therefore, wounds that do not heal, nodules or warts that have recently appeared and do not spontaneously resolve need to be investigated by a specialist” , alerts the plastic surgeon.

The recommendation is to use sunscreen and pay attention to neoplasms that arise in order to avoid perforation, to insert an accessory, such as a piercing, on top of any suspected cancerous lesion, for example, a melanoma.

Benign skin lesions, such as cysts, seborrheic keratoses — verrucous and pigmented lesions —, actinic keratoses — spots due to the sun —, nevus — spots, are frequent. In addition to infections by viruses, bacteria and fungi, burns and ischemic injury from the cold.

“Relapsing polychondritis is a rare autoimmune disease, which consists of inflammation of cartilage, in general, of the ears, which can also affect the nose, other cartilages of the respiratory system and ribs. Arthritis occurs in some cases” , describes the specialist in the radiotherapy service at Hospital Português da Bahia.

Prominent ears are those that are fanned due to the increased distance between their implantation and the skull or due to the absence of the anatomical folds.

“Often, the two situations coexist. The surgery for correction is called otoplasty and consists of shaping the ear through stitches that promote its approximation to the skull and the creation of non-existent folds. The entire procedure is performed through an incision on the back of it and the scar is discreet. In some cases, especially when the problem is diagnosed soon after birth, there is the possibility of performing non-surgical treatment, through orthotics”, says the plastic surgeon.

Sources: Camila Bião Limadermatologist, member of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology) and specialist in the Radiotherapy Service of the Hospital Português da Bahia; Marco Tuliodermatologist at HUWC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital) at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), under the management of Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company) and Suzy Vieiraplastic surgeon, member of SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery) and SBLMC (Brazilian Society of Laser), Master in Plastic Surgery from USP (University of São Paulo), works in the areas of aesthetic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery in SP and PB.