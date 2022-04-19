Elon Musk Says ‘Anyone Can Work and Save’ to Fly to Mars for $100,000 | Technology

Billionaire Elon Musk said anyone can get $100,000 to travel to Mars as long as they can work and save. The richest man in the world also stressed that he does not spend his billions of dollars on personal consumption and, despite his fortune, he does not have a home of his own.

“If you say what it takes to get enough people and cargo to Mars to build a self-sustaining city, you have to think about the group of people who want to go. A small percentage will want to, can afford to, or get sponsorship. be a million people. I think governments will pay for it and people will be able to borrow,” he said during an interview with the head of TED conferences, Chris Anderson, released this Monday (18).

“If the costs of moving to Mars are, for the sake of argument, $100,000, then I think you know that anyone can work and save and eventually have the money and be able to go to Mars if they want to. for those who want to go”, he adds.

2 of 4 SpaceX animation shows what the takeoff of the spacecraft capable of taking dozens of passengers to Mars would be like — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/SpaceX SpaceX animation shows what the takeoff of the spacecraft capable of carrying dozens of passengers to Mars would be like — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/SpaceX

It’s not the first time that Musk has said the pass will be viable. In 2019, he stated on Twitter about the price of the trip. The expectation is that by 2050 about a thousand starships with 100 people in each one (total of 1 million travelers) will be sent to the “Red Planet” through SpaceX.

“I am confident that the move to Mars (the return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500,000 and maybe even less than $100,000. Low enough that most people in advanced economies can sell their Earth home and move to Mars if they want.”

The billionaire also pointed out that his company is working on creating a fuel plant on Mars so that the return trips of starships are possible.

“It’s a widespread method of transportation to anywhere in the solar system because the point where you have a propellant depot [material que pode ser usado para mover um objeto com força] on Mars, you can travel to the asteroid belt and to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, and finally anywhere in the solar system,” he says.

For him, investing in the colonization of Mars is to maximize humanity’s likely lifespan.

“Human civilization could come to an end for external reasons by a giant meteor, extreme weather changes, or World War III. It could be for any number of reasons. It’s important to note that Mars, especially at the beginning, will not be luxurious. arduous, difficult and you may not be able to come back. But it will be glorious”, he says.

3 of 4 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, minutes before launch — Photo: Reproduction/SpaceX SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, minutes before launch — Photo: Reproduction/SpaceX

4 of 4 Elon Musk during an interview with Chris Anderson, head of TED conferences — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Elon Musk during an interview with Chris Anderson, head of TED conferences — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

The billionaire, who for the first time occupied the top of the annual ranking of the richest people in the world this year, drew attention by stating that he does not have his own home and lives in friends’ properties.

“It would be troublesome if I had spent billions of dollars on personal consumption. In fact, I don’t even own a house. I’m staying with friends. If I go to the bay, where Tesla’s engineering is, I walk through spare rooms in houses I don’t own a yacht, I don’t take vacations.

“It’s not as if my consumption was high. The only exception is an airplane, which if I don’t use it I have fewer hours to work,” he said.

The survey carried out by the American magazine “Forbes” on April 5 estimated Musk’s fortune at US$ 219 billion (about R$ 1 trillion). The publication considered values ​​up to March 11 and, therefore, did not take into account the fact that the billionaire had bought a 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.

In comparison with the 2021 ranking by “Forbes”, Musk earned US$ 68 billion (R$ 316 billion). According to the magazine, the result was achieved on account of a 33% rise in Tesla’s share price.