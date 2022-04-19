ES will have D-day measles vaccination; coverage is below target

Photo: Disclosure





THE Holy Spirit registered in 2022, in the first three and a half months of the year (until epidemiological week 14), five suspected cases of measles and none confirmed. In 2021, there were 41 suspected cases and 48 in 2020. According to the Secretary of State for Health, all discarded for the disease.

Since 2019, when four imported cases of measles were confirmed, there have been no new records of the disease in Espírito Santo. At the time, 304 were reported as suspects.

On the 4th, a measles vaccination campaign started across the country. In Espírito Santo, it was anticipated as a strategy to optimize the vaccination of the priority public since the last week of March.

In this first stage, which takes place until the next day may 2ndwill be considered health workers. from the day 3the second stage begins when the immunizing agent will be available for children from six months to children under five years of age.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that 365 thousand capixabas, approximately, are eligible to receive the vaccine. Measles vaccination will take place until June 03being the Day D of social mobilization on the day April 30th.

Measles is an infectious disease, contagious and can even kill

According to the coordinator of the State Program for Immunization and Surveillance of Immune-Preventable Diseases, Danielle Grillo, measles is an infectious, acute, transmissible and extremely contagious disease. It can even evolve with complications and death in children under one year of age.

“Since 2019, Brazil has again become an endemic country for this disease, with records of outbreaks, which caused us to lose the measles-free country certificate, due to low vaccination coverage. It is important that the population, especially parents of children aged six months to under five years, take their children to the nearest health unit to also receive this dose. The measles vaccine is a strategy that has been incorporated since the 1990s. It is safe and helps to control measles outbreaks, reduce hospitalizations, complications and deaths”reported.

Coverage in ES is below target

Data from the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI), indicate that the vaccination coverage of the Triple Viral in 2021 was 72.62%. The ideal coverage target stipulated by the Ministry of Health it’s from 95%.

“We have not registered confirmed cases of measles in the state for two years, since 2019, when we had four imported cases, that is, people who acquired the disease while traveling to states with an outbreak. That’s why vaccination is so important. It is a form of care for children and our health so that, in this way, we can also return to being a measles-free country”, highlighted the coordinator.