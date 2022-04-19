Far right advances in Europe democratically and in violent groups – 04/18/2022

Even if he loses the second round of the French election to the current president Emmanuel Macron, it cannot be denied that the campaign of Marine Le Pen, from the far-right National Rally party, was successful. The first time he ran for president, in 2012, Le Pen came in third with 17.9% of the vote. In 2017, she qualified for the second round with 21.3% of the votes, ending up defeated (33.9%). This year, she went to the second round with 23.15% of votes, despite competition in her field from Éric Zemmour (7.07%).

A week before the election, polls give him an average of 45% of voting intentions for April 24th.

Le Pen’s constant growth marks the electoral success of an extreme right that, even with anti-democratic proposals marked by xenophobia and disguised by racism, presents itself as “well-behaved”, following the rules of the democratic game. With different degrees of success or failure, this is also the case of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, in Germany, of Vox, in Spain, of Chega, in Portugal, and of Liga, in Italy, not to mention cases such as those of Poland and Hungary, where the extreme right is in national power.

But not all the extreme right follows this playbook. There is a blatantly “misbehaving” far right, reaching the limits of programmatic terrorism. This is the case of the so-called “United Patriots” in Germany, an extremely aggressive but small group that has been the subject of investigation and arrests by the police.

In addition to seizing a veritable arsenal of non-light weapons, money, gold and fake vaccination certificates, the police surprised plans to kidnap the German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, in a denialist campaign of protest against the Berlin government’s health policy towards to the pandemic. This has been a new asset for far-right movements, whether “well-behaved” or “badly-behaved”: health denialism.

The “United Patriots” is not the only group in the crosshairs of the security apparatus. At the moment they are also investigating the “Atomwaffen Division Deutschland” group, more or less in Portuguese “German Atomic Weapons Division”, a kind of branch of the similar movement based in the United States that has ramifications in several countries of the world and that is openly neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, homophobic and supporter of the so-called “white supremacy”.

white supremacist groups

There are many other like-minded groups proliferating across Germany, such as Knockout 51, which has been noted for its violent attacks on politicians and left-wing personalities. In general, they are small, dispersed groups, acting locally and regionally, but for this very reason they are very dangerous, difficult to control and with great autonomy of action.

Despite there being a precedent, the red light only came on once in a while when, in June 2019, a neo-Nazi fanatic assassinated conservative politician Walter Lúbcke, from the Christian Democratic Union, for disagreeing with his position in favor of welcoming refugee immigrants. Since then, surveillance on the activities of the extreme right has increased considerably, to the point that the then Minister of the Interior (equivalent to the Minister of Justice in Brazil), Horst Seehofer, considered them the greatest threat to democracy in the country.

After the attacks on the twin towers in New York, for a long time German intelligence services neglected to watch out for extreme right groups, focused on controlling movements defined as Islamic or extreme left. One of these agencies went so far as to close its far-right control unit, dissolving it into other departments. Even serious attacks in other countries, such as the massacre in Oslo, Norway, in June 2011, when a far-right fanatic killed 77 people, mostly young people, at a Labor Party summer camp, did not even serve as a warning.

The fact is that “well or badly behaved” extreme right movements have been growing across Europe, both in terms of actions and daring. Some of them, in Germany, go so far as to deny the existence of the Federal Republic; distribute identity cards and even passports among their members.

So far these roles are valid only between them. But who knows, maybe one day they will be used as decorations for the precursors of new regimes of exception on the continent.