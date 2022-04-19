Finally! Samsung reveals all the details and specs of the Exynos 1280 chipset

THE Samsungfinally, released the official page of its proprietary Exynos 1280 processor with the details and technical specifications of the model that powers the new Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G and is aimed at intermediate models. According to the manufacturer, the chipset is manufactured with the Samsung’s 5nm EUV technology and includes two 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 cores and another six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores. The chip still has the Mali-G68 graphics adapter with Valhall architecture.

THE Exynos 1280 supports monitors with up to Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The chip accepts LPDDR4x memories, UFS 2.2 storage, cameras with a maximum of 108 MP and the ISP operates with up to three 16 MP sensors at a time. The maximum resolution of recorded videos is 4K at 30 FPS. The processor also includes electronic stabilization, which is greatly aided by artificial intelligence. The separate AI processing unit has a capacity of 4.3 TOPS.

Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) technology ensures improved performance and energy savings at the same time, according to the South Korean brand. The chip features dual-band Wi-FI 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1 and L5) and FM radio support. As for connectivity, the maximum mobile data on the 5G network is in the band below 6 GHz and mmWave, with a maximum download speed of 2.55 Gbps and a maximum upload speed of 1.28 Gbps. Alternatively, the roof is LTE Cat. 18. Did you like the specs of the Exynos 1280? Tell us in the comments below!