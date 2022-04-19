Fiocruz opens vacancies in the free specialization in Public Health

Registration for the free specialization in Public Health ends on May 6th. The course is offered by the National School of Public Health Sérgio Arouca (ENSP), of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The course will offer 28 vacancies, which can be occupied by graduates linked to the area of ​​health or similar areas.

Fiocruz opens 20 vacancies in Specialization in Health Law

Applications can be made at https://www.sigals.fiocruz.br/inscricao/cadastro.do?acao=telaInicial&codCL=24023&codECL=22439&codI=471. No fee will be charged.

Schedule of the free specialization in Public Health

Publication of the Selection Notice on the SIGA LS Platform and on the Teaching Website

from ENSP 03/28/2022

Registration (Sending registration documentation via the Platform) 03/29 to 05/06/2022

Publication of the list of candidates with approved and non-approved registration on the SIGA Platform and on the Ensp Teaching Portal 05/13/2022

1st Selection Stage: written test (9 am to 12:30 pm) 05/29/2022

Publication of the Result of the First Selection Stage (written test) and Call of candidates for the second stage – 06/23/2022

APPEAL Receipt of the resources of the First Stage (written test) – 06/23 and 24/2022

Disclosure of the Result of the Appeal and the scheduling of interviews on the SIGA Platform and on the Ensp Teaching Portal 04/07/2022

2nd Stage: Interview, analysis of the Release Letter from the Home Institution and Curriculum Analysis 05/11/2022

Interview of candidates running for affirmative action vacancies

(black, brown or indigenous) by the Racial Heteroidentification Commission 05/07/2022

Interview of candidates self-declared Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with the multiprofessional and interdisciplinary Commission responsible for the Biopsychosocial Assessment (person with disabilities) – 05 to 07/07/2022

Publication of the result of the interview of self-declared black candidates (black, brown or indigenous) and candidates with disabilities on the SIGA Platform and on the Ensp Teaching Portal – 07/11/2022

Deadline for appeal referring to the interview with the Heteroidentification Commission and with the multiprofessional and interdisciplinary Commission responsible for the biopsychosocial assessment. 07/11 and 12/2022

Disclosure of the Result of the Appeal referring to the interview of self-declared black candidates (black and brown) and candidates with disabilities on the SIGA Platform and on the Ensp Teaching Portal. 07/14/2022

For more information about the free specialization in Public Health, access the notice.