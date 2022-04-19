For WHO, Covid-19 remains an international public health emergency | coronavirus

Understand what can change with the end of emergency related to Covid-19 in Brazil

Pandemic vs endemic: what experts say

The decision, by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, followed the opinion of the entity’s emergencies committee. The committee recognized that Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid, continues to evolve “unpredictable, aggravated by its wide circulation and intense transmission in humans” and in other species.

In this context, experts considered with concern the fact that some member countries have relaxed behavioral and public health measures to reduce transmission of the virus.

In addition, the committee considered, the virus continues to cause high levels of morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Rosana Richtmann on the end of the Covid emergency: ‘There is a political nature behind it’

WHO also issued a new temporary recommendation for member countries – to strengthen the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, “updating national preparedness and response plans in line with the priorities and potential scenarios outlined in the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan of the WHO.” WHO for 2022″.

Other previous guidelines have been updated as directed by the committee. The body reinforced, for example, the negative impact that each country’s vaccination requirements can have on the entry of international travelers into their territories. The WHO had already spoken out against proof of vaccination in international travel.

The goal of vaccinating 70% of the populations of all countries in the world by July this year was maintained. So far, 64 countries have met the target, according to the monitoring “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford; Brazil is among them. On the other hand, a survey released last week by the WHO itself pointed out that 21 countries have not vaccinated even 10% of their populations.

Understand what a Public Health Emergency of National Importance is

The state of “Public Health Emergency of National Importance”, also called Espin, is considered the maximum risk level of the disease in Brazil.

It came into effect in February 2020, just days after the WHO declared an international public health emergency.