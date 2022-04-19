FromSoftware could be Sony’s next acquisition [RUMOR]

Company was responsible for titles like Elden Ring, Sekiro and Dark Souls

One of the most talked about topics in recent times on the internet is about a new studio acquisition by Sonymuch has been said about the possibility of Sony announce the Kojima Productions as part of PlayStation Studioshowever, in addition to not having happened so far, Hideo Kojima has already confirmed that his company will continue to work independently.

With that, new rumors end up gaining ground, recently it was said that the next acquisition of Sony will be a bigger studio than the company in Kojimaand now there is new information that points to the FromSoftware be the studio that will be acquired by the owner of the PlayStation.

The new rumor comes directly from a post on twitter by game analyst and insider Dr. Serkan Toto, which also acts as CEO gives Kantan Gamesgaming industry consultancy, check it out below.

“1) Rumor has it that one of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently a M&A candidate for Sony.



Here’s a quick rundown of their weird background with pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota, and the metaverse.

And your initial assessment… indescribable.

Buckle up”

The publication suggests that the studio FromSoftware is in the process of merger and acquisition by Sonywhich indicates that he may soon be announced as another member of the PlayStation Studios.

Unfortunately, there is still no official information from the Sony or from itself FromSoftware regarding a possible negotiation, if the purchase is made at Sony will become owner of the company responsible for developing lauded titles such as dark souls, bloodborne (Sony’s own IP), Elden Ring and Sekiro.

What are your expectations? Do you believe there will be business? Share in the comments with your opinion!

