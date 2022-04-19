Future of Dungeons & Dragons in games will be revealed in broadcast on April 21

Event promises news from Dark Alliance 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, among other projects

Wizards of the Coast is expected to reveal this week several news about the future of the famous Dungeons & Dragons RPG, including the franchise’s projects in the gaming world. The company plans for next Thursday (21) a broadcast that should reveal the main releases that should reach consumers in 2022.

According to the company, the broadcast will bring “Exclusive revelations about the world’s greatest role-playing game, books, video games, entertainment and more”. However, so far she hasn’t made any official revelations about what she’s up to – but it looks like the adventures known as “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel” should gain prominence.

In the world of games, one of the highlights must be Baldur’s Gate 3, game from Larian Studios which has been in Early Access since 2020, but is not expected to hit stores until 2023. In March of this year, the developer stated that it decided to increase the original scope of the RPGwhich promises to bethe reference incarnation of D&D 5th Edition”.

D&D has an open world game in development

Dungeons & Dragons Direct should also make room for Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2, remaster of the game released in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The game has local cooperative aspects and allows the player to choose between five different classes to explore mazes and conquer increasingly powerful items, in a system of gameplay similar to the Diablo series.

Who should also show up at the presentation is the Hidden Path Entertainmentwhich announced in March this year the development of a Triple A action game with an open world and third-person view inspired by the franchise. At the time of the announcement, the company did not reveal any images of the project, limiting itself to stating that it was strengthening its team to work on it.



According to Wizards of the Coast, RPG fans can also look forward to some surprises she’s in store for the event.. the transmission Dungeons & Dragons Direct happens in April 21st Starting at 13 hours (in Brasília time) and can be followed through the company’s official website and through its channels on YouTube and Twitch.

