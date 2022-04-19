Get three free months of PC Game Pass if you played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 or Age of Empires 4 ⋆

The famous PC Game Pass is a subscription plan created by Microsoft which gives players access to a vast library of games and guarantees top-notch gaming through PCs. Currently, the monthly fee is set at R$29.99, but promotions and special offers always help players to save money. In this sense, I would like to draw your attention to an action that can guarantee three months of free subscription for many people… let’s check it out?

Yesterday, April 18, Microsoft decided to make the players happy and launched a new offer. In general, all players who played Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4 or Forza Horizon 5 will get three free months of PC Game Pass. Of course, to be able to do justice to the present, players will have to meet certain requirements. In this case, the game with one of the aforementioned titles must have been registered in the period between the opening dates of each game and the 28th of February. In that case, even people who enjoyed Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer will be able to redeem the gift.

Another important detail is the following: the offer is only valid for those who have never signed up for Game Pass. That is, if you have unsubscribed in the past, you will not be able to enjoy the present unless you create a new account. It should be noted that Microsoft did not inform the reasons that led it to give this “teaspoon” to the players, but it is speculated that the action is related to the suspension of sales to Russia. If you want to know more about the offer and test your eligibility, just follow the instructions on special page created by the Redmond company.

