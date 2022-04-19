Goldman Sachs warns of possible US economic recession

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Goldman Sachs warns of possible US economic recession 5 Views

Bank of Wall Street predicts a 35% chance of a recession in the US economy over the next two years.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman arrested on suspicion of trying to sell human kidneys on Facebook for sky-high prices

A woman identified as Marielys del Carmen Yedr, who lives in Venezuela, was arrested over …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved