Health: Coronavac will be restricted to children and adolescents – 04/18/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

With the end of the health emergency, the use of the Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19 should be restricted to children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years. The change was announced this Monday morning (18) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in an interview in Brasília.

The Ministry of Health requested that Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorize for another year for this public the emergency use of Coronavac, a vaccine by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac produced in Brazil in partnership with the Butantan Institute, even with the end of the health emergency.

The folder said it did not include the primary regimen in adults in the order. The regulatory agency has yet to approve this request.

Meanwhile, Butantan stated in a statement that it has not received information about the change in the health emergency status or regarding the change in the use of Coronavac. “In this sense there is no change in public health guidelines,” he continued.

The institute also recalled the Ministry of Health’s request to Anvisa for emergency use authorization, but did not comment on the fact that it should not cover those over 18 years of age.

According to Queiroga, the ordinance that will put an end to the health emergency will be published by Wednesday (20) and will have a period of 30 days to enter into force.

“It has not yet been possible to collect enough scientific evidence for this immunizing agent to [Coronavac] had the final record. For the vaccination schedule in adults, this immunizer, I think and it is a consensus in countries that have regulatory agencies like Anvisa, it is not used for the primary vaccination schedule. It is used for the primary vaccination schedule in Brazil for the age group between 5 and 18 years old”, the minister told this Monday.

Queiroga explained that the adult who still needs to complete the primary regimen, however, can take the immunizing agent.

Anvisa said, through a note, that the request made by the Ministry of Health is that the validity of the norms for the pandemic be maintained for one year from the moment of withdrawal from the state of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) .

The extension of the term of validity of the rules still depends on the approval of the collegiate board of Anvisa and, if approved, should allow vaccines and medicines in emergency use to continue in use for one year.

“Anvisa highlights that vaccination against Covid-19 must continue in progress and that the booster dose must be applied to the indicated audiences”, he said, in a note.

Currently, only the state of São Paulo still provides for the use of Coronavac as a booster dose for adults — in the federal government’s National Immunization Plan, it is recommended only for children and adolescents.

Sought, the Secretary of Health of São Paulo did not comment specifically on Coronavac and only said that “the vaccination campaign follows normally for those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule and those who have not taken the booster dose”.

The City of São Paulo informed that it will continue to follow the state guidelines and that it awaits an eventual official change from the São Paulo government.

Queiroga declared on the night of this Sunday (17), in a radio and TV chain, the end of the health emergency caused by Covid-19. In his speech, he highlighted federal investments in the pandemic and offered solidarity to the victims of the disease.

Since February, the minister has been publicly addressing the matter. Behind the scenes, the Planalto Palace had been pressing for the measure, as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will run for reelection. In addition, Queiroga expected to be recognized as the manager that ended the health crisis in Brazil.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the wide vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of SUS assistance, we are today able to announce the end of the public health emergency of national importance, Espin. this decision”, said the minister, in a statement.

​The so-called Espin supports the emergency use of vaccines, purchases without bidding and other rules related to the pandemic.

​In the Ministry of Health alone, 170 rules can be impacted with the end of the health emergency. The minister stressed, at a press conference, that the rules will not be impacted.

“I want to emphasize that no public health policy will be interrupted. None. Absolutely none. Not least because all of them were instituted by the federal government through the Ministry of Health”, said the minister.

Among the most sensitive is the authorization of emergency use of vaccines and medicines. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines are already definitively registered and therefore should not be impacted by the end of the health emergency.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that some measures will be maintained even with the end of Espin, such as rapid testing in pharmacies. He also advocates strengthening telehealth.

Since its inception, the Covid-19 pandemic has officially caused the death of more than 660,000 Brazilians. Bolsonaro has always been a critic of the measures advocated by the World Health Organization, alleging more serious harm with the paralysis of the economy, and has encouraged denialist speeches and practices for several months, including the use of drugs that have been proven to be ineffective against the disease.

Queiroga and Bolsonaro even promised to end the pandemic in Brazil and declared that Covid-19 had become an endemic disease. The plan was to reinforce the version that the government has overcome the health crisis, in addition to discouraging the use of masks and other protective measures against the virus.

as showed the SheetQueiroga modulated the speech when he was alerted by assistants that he has no power to end the pandemic — the task is only up to the WHO (World Health Organization).

The minister would only be able to revoke Espin. This would be the main way to empty restrictions against Covid. Health then began to aim at the end of rules that are considered unnecessary at the moment,

Some are independent of Espin. The federal government has already recommended dispensing with the use of masks in work environments in states and municipalities with a “low” or “moderate” number of Covid cases.

The changes were made in a joint ordinance of the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health.

The government implemented the state of emergency in public health on February 4, 2020. This measure can occur in cases of epidemiological emergencies (such as the coronavirus), disasters and lack of assistance to the population.

Since then, a series of actions have been taken, such as the approval of the emergency use of a vaccine for the first time in the country, which took place in January 2021.

In addition, there were contracts without tenders and the issuance of extraordinary credits, which are not included within the expenditure ceiling.