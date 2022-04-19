Health councils ask the government for 90 days to declare an end to the Covid-19 emergency | coronavirus

The national health councils asked, this Tuesday (19), for the Ministry of Health to adopt a period of 90 days to revoke the end of the public health emergency of Covid-19 in the country.

In a letter, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) warn of the risk of lack of assistance to the population with the end of the measures adopted in the pandemic (see full document at the end of this report).

“Due to the necessary caution with the closure of ESPIN, at the risk of lack of assistance to the population, we ask the Ministry of Health that the revocation of Ordinance MS/GM No. days for its validity”, ask the councils.

The secretariats also ask for “transition measures”, such as the mobilization for vaccination and the elaboration of a “resumption plan capable of defining indicators and control strategies with integrated surveillance of respiratory syndromes”.

Last Sunday (17), the Ministry of Health announced the end of the “Public Health Emergency of National Importance” (Espin) related to Covid-19, but has not yet published the ordinance that determines the deadline so that the measures adopted in the country in the last two years cease to be valid.

A day later, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the deadline for repealing the measures would be 30 to 90 days.

Brazil declared a health emergency due to the coronavirus in February 2020. Since then, various state and municipal regulations have come into force based on the national decree. Among them were measures that facilitated the hiring of professionals and the purchase of supplies such as vaccines and medicines, in addition to allowing for non-compliance with fiscal responsibility rules, for example.

States declare end of calamity

Even before the Ministry of Health announced the change in national status, some states and the Federal District had already declared the end of the calamity or public health emergency due to Covid-19. Others did soon afterwards.

The Department of Health of Piauí said that the municipalities will have to readjust the rules edited in the pandemic. The Secretary of Health of São Paulo said that the state will maintain protective measures.

See the full letter from the health councils:

“JOINT OFFICE CONASS CONASEMS No 0014/2022

Brasilia, April 19, 2022.

Minister of State for Health

Subject: Closing of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN).

Greetings you cordially, and considering the content of what was announced at the press conference held on April 18, 2022, in which you expressed its opinion on the closure of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN) as a result of Human Infection by SARS-CoV-2, through the revocation of Ordinance MS/GM No. and require what follows.

We are concerned about the impact of an abrupt closure, as there is a considerable number of municipal and state regulations that have been supported by the emergency declaration published by the Ministry of Health, as well as there are guidelines from the federal entity itself that impact states and municipalities and that also have their effects linked to the validity of the emergency declaration. Consequently, such normative acts will need to be reviewed and updated to adapt to the new reality.

In addition, in order to face the pandemic, states and municipalities promoted a great expansion of health surveillance and assistance services, especially with the expansion of beds, the necessary temporary hiring of a large contingent of professionals, in addition to hiring for the acquisition of necessary supplies. facing the pandemic. Thus, the readjustment of services and the relocation of professionals is imperative, in addition to the adaptation of contracts already signed and that are in progress, which will require considerable effort from municipalities and states, which cannot be concluded in a short period of time. .

It is also important to highlight, as pointed out by you. in his statement, that the COVID-19 pandemic, despite its cooling off, is not over yet. Thus, it is necessary to maintain the actions of health services, especially those of primary care, responsible for vaccination and the work capacity of expanded hospital beds.

Therefore, due to the necessary caution with the closure of ESPIN, under the risk of lack of assistance to the population, we ask the Ministry of Health that the revocation of Ordinance MS/GM no 188, of February 3, 2020, establishes a period of 90 (ninety) days for its validity and that it is accompanied by agreed transition measures, focused on mobilization through vaccination and the elaboration of a plan of recovery capable of defining indicators and control strategies with integrated surveillance of respiratory syndromes.

We reiterate that this request is aimed at strengthening the care capacity installed in states and municipalities, as well as gradually adapting to the new national health scenario.