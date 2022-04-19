Health Secretaries criticize end of state of emergency | coronavirus

Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil – 02.25.2021 Vaccine against Covid-19

Members of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) plan to deliver to the Ministry of Health, this Tuesday, a letter criticizing the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance ( Spin).

To GLOBO, interlocutors said that among the main points of dissatisfaction are the 30-day deadline to come into force, considered “exiguous” and the lack of a transition plan for the exit from the state of emergency.

The document, which is being finalized, should be released on Tuesday morning. Secretaries meet on Monday night to align the topics, which still need adjustment.

— The main focus is the transition from the state of emergency. We recognize that we are moving towards overcoming it, but we intend that it is not a pure and simple administrative act of revocation of a previous act, but that it includes a strategy to exit the state of emergency, which allows all federated entities to have a minimum term to be able to adapt all its administrative acts and its contracts — told GLOBO the president of Conass, Nésio Fernandes.

Another Secretary of Health, interviewed in a reserved capacity by the report, stated that “the period of 30 days, disclosed by the Minister (of Health, Marcelo Queiroga), is unenforceable” and that “the document (of the councils) will require 90 days for adjustment time.” The assessment is that three months is the time needed to adjust the measures.

— You have a death every 14 minutes in Brazil from a disease that is already vaccine-preventable (by vaccines). We cannot boast with pride about the vaccination plan and belittle its inadequacies: we have regional inequalities that need to be addressed and a poor rate of childhood vaccination – continues Fernandes, who is also Secretary of Health for Espírito Santo.

One of the points of attention is the recruitment of health professionals through the hiring of temporary and emergency contracts, which needs a deadline for adjustments.

Queiroga announced the end of the state of emergency in a statement last Sunday night. An ordinance must be published by the end of the week, with the new guidelines. According to the ministry, the transition is supported by the advance of vaccination and the drop in the number of cases and deaths.