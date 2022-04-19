Increase in chikungunya cases intensifies home visits by endemic agents with GMP support

In a joint operation, endemic agents and community health agents, with the support of the Palmas Metropolitan Guard (GMP), carried out home visits with the aim of verifying the areas with the highest incidence of chikunguya cases after the significant increase in cases compared to the year 2021.

Cases of chikungunya, a disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, increased in Palmas. According to the Weekly Bulletin of Arboviruses, produced by the Municipal Health Department (Semus), from the beginning of this year to the last 9th, the Capital reported 873 suspected cases of the disease, of which 185 were confirmed. In the same period last year, the municipality had only eight registered cases.

Transmitted by the same vector, the disease has symptoms similar to dengue and zika. In addition, chikungunya can also be spread by Aedes albopictus, another mosquito species. While dengue causes pain throughout the body, chikungunya stands out for pain and swelling in the joints, which can have a chronic evolution. Both cause red spots on the body and itching.

As for Zika, in most cases, the disease has a benign course, with symptoms such as redness in the eyes, itching, low-grade fever, headache, mild joint pain and red spots on the skin.

The care against diseases remains the same: set aside 10 minutes a week to inspect the yard, collect everything that can accumulate water to break the mosquito’s life cycle. Parallel to care at home, Semus has carried out a continuous work to prevent Aedes.

permanent work

The director of Health Surveillance at Semus, Marêssa Castro, says that the City Hall of Palmas has a permanent work to fight the mosquito. Weekly, epidemiological data are collected and analyzed to devise strategies and direct efforts to combat Aedes on several work fronts, both with home visits by endemic agents and community health agents, in areas with the highest incidence of cases and still forced entrances, carried out with the support of the Palmas Metropolitan Guard (GMP) and construction and posture inspectors. The last one was held this Monday, 18, on block 806 South (Arse 82), where mosquito outbreaks were found in closed homes.

Marêssa guides the population to allow the entry of these professionals at home, as these servers are able to assist in the best way to prevent the number of cases of diseases transmitted by Aedes. In addition to this work, several fronts of Semus have been meeting weekly in action and strategy planning meetings and health professionals have been trained to guarantee an agile service to face and prevent these diseases.

Prevention Tips