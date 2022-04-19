Instagram: how to download photos published on the social network | Technology

With over a billion users, Instagram is one of the most popular apps in the world. Despite having its content based on sharing photos and videos, the social network does not make life easier for those who need to save images that have already been posted on the platform.
proof of this is that there is no official app feature to download the photos that are already in the users profile (also called feed).
But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to retrieve the images posted on Instagram. See below some of the ways to save this content, without having to make prints (screenshots) of the desired photos.
How to download photos published on Instagram on the computer
The simplest solution is to download the photos to a computer using an extension like “Downloader for Instagram”. The program is available for the Google Chrome browser. The step by step is as follows:
- Download the extension from the official app store for Chrome;
- After installing “Downloader for Instagram”, access your account on the social network;
With the help of a Chrome extension it is possible to download photos from Instagram — Photo: Playback
- Click on the “Download” button, which is on top of the photos, to download the images individually;
- To download all your photos at once, click on the green down arrow button in the top right corner of the screen – it will be next to your profile picture;
- The extension will tell you how many posts were found on your profile. To download all at once, keep the range between 1 and the maximum number that the program points to;
Extension “Downloader for Instagram” allows you to download all your Instagram photos at once — Photo: Playback
- Finally, click “Download” to download all photos.
How to download photos and videos before posting
Another way to save photos from the social network is by saving files before publishing. To do this, an option must be enabled in the settings of the Instagram. The steps are as follows:
- Access the profile and click on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen (three risks);
- Select the first option from the menu: “Settings”;
Access Instagram settings to automatically save posted photos — Photo: Playback
- Choose the “Account” button and then “Original Photos”;
- Leave the “save original photos” option turned on.
Option to save original photos on Instagram — Photo: Playback
Before you share a photo or video in the Stories feature, you can also download the image to use at another time. Just follow these instructions before publishing:
- Click on the button with three dots on the right side of the screen;
- Select the “Save” option (icon with a down arrow and a slash).
You can still save photos and video from Stories once shared. In this case, the path is different:
- Access your profile and then the icon on the right, with three risks;
- Choose the “Archived Items” option;
- Once you find the image you want, click the “More” button in the lower right corner of the screen;
- Select “Save Photo” or “Save Video”.
How to download stories on Instagram — Photo: Playback